Thunder fall to Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Justin Brazeau scored on a power play 62 seconds into the third period Tuesday night as Newfoundland went on to a 5-3 ECHL win over the Adirondack Thunder.

The loss extended the Thunder’s winless streak to six games, dropping them to 11-12-2-3, fourth in the North Division with 27 points. The first-place Growlers improved to 19-10-0-0.

Brazeau’s goal off a rebound snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled Newfoundland to the win. Giorgio Estephan netted an insurance goal with 4:17 left in regulation.

Adirondack had jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring on two of its first three shots by Nikita Popugaev and Matt Salhany, the latter going top-shelf for his eighth tally of the season.

The Growlers responded with three unanswered goals to end the first period, as Evan Neugold, Brady Ferguson and Scott Pooley scored for a 3-2 lead. Pooley scored on a short-handed breakaway.

The Thunder tied the score at 3-all on a power-play goal at 12:13 of the second period, as Ryan Walker scored on a feed from Popugaev.

Eamon McAdam made 32 saves in the loss for Adirondack, who play Newfoundland again on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mile One Centre.