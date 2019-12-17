Thunder fall to Newfoundland
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Justin Brazeau scored on a power play 62 seconds into the third period Tuesday night as Newfoundland went on to a 5-3 ECHL win over the Adirondack Thunder.

The loss extended the Thunder’s winless streak to six games, dropping them to 11-12-2-3, fourth in the North Division with 27 points. The first-place Growlers improved to 19-10-0-0.

Brazeau’s goal off a rebound snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled Newfoundland to the win. Giorgio Estephan netted an insurance goal with 4:17 left in regulation.

Adirondack had jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring on two of its first three shots by Nikita Popugaev and Matt Salhany, the latter going top-shelf for his eighth tally of the season.

The Growlers responded with three unanswered goals to end the first period, as Evan Neugold, Brady Ferguson and Scott Pooley scored for a 3-2 lead. Pooley scored on a short-handed breakaway.

The Thunder tied the score at 3-all on a power-play goal at 12:13 of the second period, as Ryan Walker scored on a feed from Popugaev.

Eamon McAdam made 32 saves in the loss for Adirondack, who play Newfoundland again on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mile One Centre.

Growlers 5, Thunder 3

Adirondack 2 1 0 — 3

Newfoundland 3 0 2 — 5

First Period: 1, Adirondack, Popugaev 3 (Walker, Curti), 4:54. 2, Adirondack, Salhany 8 (Henry, Szmatula), 6:32. 3, Newfoundland, Neugold 6 (Luchuk, Estephan), 9:56. 4, Newfoundland, Ferguson 14 (Power), 11:01. 5, Newfoundland, Pooley 11 (Bradley), 16:51 (sh).

Second Period: 6, Adirondack, Walker 4 (Popugaev, Linhart), 12:13 (pp).

Third period: 7, Newfoundland, Brazeau 10 (Conrad, Hollowell), 1:02 (pp). 8, Newfoundland, Estephan 12 (Luchuk), 14:43.

Power-plays: Adirondack 1-4. Newfoundland 1-2.

Goalies-saves: Adirondack, McAdam (37 shots, 32 saves). Newfoundland, Zhukhov (3-1), Gahagen (33-32).

A: 2,769.

Referee: Sandlak.

Tonight's Game

Thunder at Growlers

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mile One Centre, St. John's.

Radio: WCQL (95.9-FM), WWSC (1450-AM)

The skinny: Adirondack went 1 for 4 on the power play Tuesday night.

