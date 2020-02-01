Thunder fall to Maine in overtime

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder dropped their third consecutive game to Maine, losing to the Mariners 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

The Thunder began this series of three games in four days situated in fourth place in the North Division, two points ahead of Maine. They exit it three points behind the Mariners for the division’s final playoff spot.

Maine took the early lead on a power-play goal at 5:05 of the first period when Dylan Fox pounced on a blocked shot and got it past Evan Cormier (19 saves).

Adirondack tied it at 1 in the second on a power-play goal of its own when Colby Sissons wristed one in for his fifth of the season at 5:39. It was Sissons’ second straight day with a goal.

The teams traded third-period tallies, with Mike Szmatula scoring his 18th of the season on a slap shot, just a minute and a half after Maine’s goal.

Michael McNicholas’ goal at 1:21 of overtime gave Maine the win.

The Thunder next host division-leading Newfoundland for a pair of games Friday and Saturday on Stick It To Cancer Weekend.