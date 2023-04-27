ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder dropped a 5-3 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Thursday night, leaving them down 3-1 in their ECHL North Division semifinal series.

Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Mary Brown's Centre, where the Thunder hope to stave off elimination. Game 4 had been delayed for two days by weather-related travel issues.

Adirondack trailed 3-0 after one period, but battled back within 3-2 with a strong middle period. Patrick Grasso finished off a power play with a goal 9:38 into the period, off an assist from Sebastian Vidmar. Two minutes later, Ryan Smith stunned the host Growlers by scoring on a shot from center ice that slid between the legs of goalie Dryden McKay.

Newfoundland restored a two-goal cushion 2:41 into the third period, as Zach O'Brien scored his second goal of the game.

The Thunder responded 53 seconds later as Travis Broughman buried an assist from Grant Jozefek to pull Adirondack within 4-3.

However, the Growlers' Zach Solow scored four minutes later on a 5-on-3 power play and held the Thunder off to earn the Game 4 victory.

McKay finished with 29 saves for the Growlers, while Jake Theut made 20 stops in goal for Adirondack.

O'Brien, Jack Badini and Matt Hellickson netted goals in the first period for Newfoundland, which has outscored the Thunder 20-8 in their last three games.

Growlers 5, Thunder 3 Adirondack;0;2;1 — 3 Newfoundland;3;0;2 — 5 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Badini 1 (Walker, Suthers), 5:45. 2, Newfoundland, O'Brien 3 (Joyaux, Kokkonen), 13:05. 3, Newfoundland, Hellickson 2 (Gogolev, Plouffe), 14:34. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Grasso 2 (Vidmar, Stief), 9:38 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Smith 1, 11:49. Third period — 6, Newfoundland, O'Brien 4 (Centazzo, Miller), 2:41. 7, Adirondack, Broughman 1 (Jozefek), 3:34. 8, Newfoundland, Solow 2 (Tychonick, O'Brien), 7:22 (pp). Shots — Adirondack 8-12-12—32; Newfoundland 10-4-11—25. Power plays — Adirondack 1-7, Newfoundland 1-5. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 25 shots-20 saves; McKay (New) 32-29. Refs — Butt, Keough. A — 4,005.