Thunder fall short on road at Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. — The Adirondack Thunder suffered another frustrating ECHL road loss Tuesday night, coming up short to Trois-Rivieres, 3-2.

The loss dropped the Thunder to 27-38-3 heading into their final three games of the season, set for this weekend.

Adirondack rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit, getting goals from Ryan Smith and Patrick Grasso to tie the score.

Smith put the Thunder on the board with 2:09 left in the opening period, as he one-timed in a backhanded pass from South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller.

Grasso tied the score at 2-all with 24 seconds left in the first, flipping a rebound of a shot by Colin Long over the leg of Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers. It was Grasso’s team-leading 26th goal of the season.

However, after a scoreless second period, Trois-Rivieres (32-28-5-1) took the lead for good on a goal by Julien Nantel 1:50 into the third period.

The Thunder return to action on Friday at home against the Reading Royals, set for 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The annual Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Friday’s game. Former Adirondack Red Wing Claude Loiselle, longtime local hockey journalist Mike Kane, and former Adirondack Thunder star James Henry — now an assistant coach for Reading — will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Thunder play at Reading on Saturday night, then host Newfoundland in the season finale on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Lions 3, Thunder 2

Adirondack 2 0 0 — 2

Trois-Rivieres 2 0 1 — 3

First Period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Kaufman 2 (Vanstone, Montminy), 3:47. 2, Trois-Rivieres, Shaw 6 (Ducharme, Fortin), 13:40. 3, Adirondack, Smith 11 (Weller), 17:51. 4, Adirondack, Grasso 26 (Long, Chukarov), 19:36.

Second Period — No scoring.

Third Period — 5, Trois-Rivieres, Nantel 8 (Locke, Gagnon), 1:50.

Goalies-saves — Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (36 shots-33 saves). Trois-Rivieres, Desrosiers (28-26).

Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Trois-Rivieres 0-2.

Referee — Cadieux. A — 2,407.

