Thunder fall short in shootout loss

GLENS FALLS — They may have started the season as afterthoughts — Jake Theut was the Adirondack Thunder’s No. 3 goalie, Grant Jozefek was a man without a team — but both players are making the most of their opportunities.

While Saturday night’s outcome — a 3-2 shootout loss to the ECHL-leading Worcester Railers — was frustrating, it still gave the Thunder three points out of a possible four this weekend.

The game before a raucous crowd of 4,378 in a game saw a few fisticuffs — including a knock-down fight that got forward Yanick Turcotte a game misconduct in the second period — that fired up both the fans and the team.

“I think if we stay out of the box a little more, we’ll have a better chance to win that game,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said, “but our (penalty kill’s) been stellar, and we have no quit — you can feel it on the bench, they’re building a rapport with each other. It’s nice to see.”

Jozefek scored his second goal in as many games with the Thunder (2-4-1-1), and captain Shane Harper’s tying goal with 1:48 left in regulation was his 400th career point, sending the game into overtime tied at 2-2.

Theut — who started back-to-back nights, including Friday’s win over Worcester — finished with 34 saves as he cemented his spot as the Thunder’s No. 1. Mareks Mitens’ injury and Isaac Poulter’s call-up to Utica paved the way for Theut, a 28-year-old journeyman who joined the team this summer. He even played in 3ICE, a 3-on-3 summer ice hockey league, with MacArthur.

“I knew he was a big-game goalie, he’s a great guy in the room,” MacArthur said. “He’s never really gotten a chance to play, so I’m happy for him. … He came here as a third goalie — now he’s the starter, it’s funny how fast that happens. Opportunity knocks, right? Open the door.”

Opportunity knocked for Jozefek, as well, as the former Railers player scored on his old team, backhanding in a rebound of a shot by Noah Corson early in the third period to pull Adirondack into a 1-1 tie.

“It was huge, we had kind of a tough time getting stuff through with (Worcester goalie Henrik Tikkanen) all night,” Jozefek said. “I saw that rebound pop out in the corners, I figured I’d throw it on net because anything can happen in these one-goal games, and luckily it went in.”

Jozefek said he appreciated the opportunity to sign with the Thunder on Nov. 4, and the bonus of scoring on the team that didn’t re-sign him after last season.

“I’ve never been in this spot before where I was without a team to start the year,” he said. “Luckily Adirondack gave me a chance, I’m just trying to run with it and help these guys win as much as I can.”

However, the Railers (10-1-0-0) took a 2-1 lead a minute after Jozefek’s goal, as Reece Newkirk scored on a rebound.

MacArthur was happy with Harper’s goal late in regulation, a hard shot from out front on a nice feed from Sebastian Vidmar — another example of a veteran stepping up, as Shawn Weller had done Friday night.

“That’s why they’re here,” MacArthur said. “That’s why they’ve played, how many games together, almost 2,000? We expect that from them, and more importantly, they expect that from themselves. When you have those guys pulling on the rope, it’s a good sign.”

The Thunder are back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Cool Insuring Arena.

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO Worcester;1;0;1;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;0;0;2;0;0 — 2 First Period — 1, Worcester, Quinn 3, 4:53 (sh). Second Period — No scoring. Third Period — 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 2 (Corson, Parent), 4:07. 3, Worcester, Newkirk 5 (Ryan), 5:49. 4, Adirondack, Harper 2 (Vidmar, Ryczek), 18:12. Overtime — No scoring. Shootout — Worcester, Christensen Y, Butler Y. Adirondack, Harper N, Mikhalchuk Y, Parent N. Goalies-saves — Worcester, Tikkanen 34 shots-32 saves. Adirondack, Theut, 36-34. Power plays — Worcester 0-5, Adirondack 0-2. Referee — Hascall. A — 4,378.

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO

Worcester 1 0 1 0 1 — 3

Adirondack 0 0 2 0 0 — 2

First Period — 1, Worcester, Quinn 3, 4:53 (sh).

Second Period — No scoring.

Third Period — 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 2 (Corson, Parent), 4:07. 3, Worcester, Newkirk 5 (Ryan), 5:49. 4, Adirondack, Harper 2 (Vidmar, Ryczek), 18:12.

Overtime — No scoring.

Shootout — Worcester, Christensen Y, Butler Y. Adirondack, Harper N, Mikhalchuk Y, Parent N.

Goalies-saves — Worcester, Tikkanen 34 shots-32 saves. Adirondack, Theut, 36-34.

Power plays — Worcester 0-5, Adirondack 0-2.

Referee — Hascall. A — 4,378.