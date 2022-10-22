 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder fall short in season-opening loss to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder came up just short Saturday night in a 5-4 season-opening ECHL loss to the Worcester Railers.

The Thunder rallied twice, from a 3-0 deficit in the first period, and pulling within 5-4 late in regulation, but could not finish their chances as time ran out.

Blade Jenkins scored two goals for Worcester, who host the Thunder again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

Sebastian Vidmar scored a shorthanded goal with 9:26 left in regulation, picking up a loose puck and beating Worcester goalie Ken Appleby stick side to pull Adirondack within 5-4.

Adirondack tried to get goalie Mareks Mitens off the ice for an extra skater in the final minute, but couldn’t until 18 seconds remained. The Thunder got a couple of shots off as time expired, but were halted by Appleby, who once played for Adirondack.

Trailing 3-0 late in the first period, Xavier Parent and Noah Corson scored goals 49 seconds apart for Adirondack to slice the Railers’ lead to one. Corson tallied on a power play.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk pulled the Thunder into a 3-3 tie 3:51 into the second period, scoring a highlight-reel goal through his legs from the side of the net over Appleby’s blocker.

However, Worcester’s Reece Newkirk scored the go-ahead goal with 11:45 left in the period, and Jenkins scored at the 7:30 mark of the third for a two-goal advantage.

Parent, Corson and Shane Harper (two assists) all had two-point nights for Adirondack, and Mitens finished with 30 saves. Mitens faced 16 shots in the first period.

The Thunder, coming off a season in which they finished with the worst record in the ECHL, are scheduled to face Worcester in their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Adirondack 2 1 1 — 4

Worcester 3 1 1 — 5

First period — 1, Worcester, Beaudoin 1 (Repaci, Vesey), 1:24. 2, Worcester, Jenkins 1 (Newkirk, Adams), 6:19. 3, Worcester, Delmas 1 (Hayhurst), 11:58. 4, Adirondack, Parent (Corson, Taylor), 14:00. 5, Adirondack, Corson 1 (Harper, Parent), 14:49 (pp).

Second period — 6, Adirondack, Mikhalchuk 1 (Chukarov, Harper), 3:51. 7, Worcester, Newkirk 1 (Hayhurst, Jandric), 8:15.

Third period — 8, Worcester, Jenkins 2 (Adams), 7:30. 9, Adirondack, Vidmar 1, 10:34 (sh).

Goalies-saves — Adirondack, Mitens (35 shots-30 saves). Worcester, Appleby (23-19).

Power plays — Adirondack 1-4, Worcester 0-4.

Referee — Normandin. A — 7,116.

Today's Game

Thunder at Worcester

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: DCU Center

Radio: WCQL (FM-95.9)

The skinny: The Thunder host Worcester in their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

