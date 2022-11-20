 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder fall short for second time in Reading

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder were unable to finish a rally from a 3-0 deficit Sunday afternoon as they suffered a 3-2 ECHL loss to the Reading Royals.

Shawn Weller scored on a power play to pull the Thunder within 3-1 with 10 minutes left in regulation. Patrick Grasso added a goal with 53 seconds left, his sixth of the season, but Reading escaped with the win.

Jake Theut took the loss in goal, making 24 saves.

Adirondack (2-6-2-1) returns home for three games in four days — two against the Newfoundland Growlers (12-1-1-0), the first-place team in the North Division with 25 points. The Thunder face the Growlers on Wednesday and Friday, before a Saturday rematch with Reading. All three games are set for 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

