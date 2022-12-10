Thunder fall on the road to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — Patrick Grasso scored a hat trick and the Adirondack Thunder notched three power-play goals, but Norfolk came away with a 6-4 ECHL victory on Saturday night.

The Admirals took a 3-1 lead in the second period and survived to win it, despite being outshot 36-28. Norfolk won for just the third time in 22 games this season.

The Thunder fell to 5-10-4 and are seven points behind fifth-place Maine in the ECHL’s North Division.

Carson Musser scored a short-handed goal for the Admirals in the first period, though Sebastian Vidmar matched it with a power-play goal at the 15-minute mark. Tag Bertuzzi and Griffin Lunn gave the home team a two-goal lead in the second period.

Grasso scored the first of his three goals in the final minute of the second period. He struck twice more in the third period, but Norfolk answered each goal to collect the victory.

Jake Theut was in goal for the Thunder and made 22 saves on 27 shots. Michael Bullion was the winner in goal for Norfolk.

The teams play the final game of a three-game set on Sunday at the Norfolk Scope arena.

Admirals 6, Thunder 4 Adirondack;1;1;2—4 Norfolk;1;2;3—6 First period — 1, Norfolk, Musser 2 (Williams), 12:29 (sh). 2, Adirondack, Vidmar 4 )Long, Rivera), 15:00 (pp). Second period — 3, Norfolk, Bertuzzi 7 (Milan, Schultz), 1:32. 4, Norfolk, Lunn 3 (Van Os, King), 11:10. 5, Adirondack, Grasso 10 (Taylor, Harper), 19:26 (pp). Third period — 6, Norfolk Roy 1 (Burgess, Musser), 2:38 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Grasso 11 (Gourley, Parent), 5:56. 8, Norfolk, Hu 1 (Ouderkirk, Schachle), 10:22. 9, Adirondack, Grasso 12 (Rivera, Vidmar), 17:29 (pp). 10. Norfolk, Milan 4 (Fryer), 19:58 (en). Shots — Adirondack 9-16-11—36; Norfolk 14-6-8—28. Power plays — Adirondack 3-7; Norfolk 1-3. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 27 shots-22 saves; Bullion (N) 36-32. Ref — Heidemann. A — 4,041.

