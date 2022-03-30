Thunder fall on road to Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Patrick Grasso announced his return to the Adirondack Thunder lineup with a quick goal to start the second period Wednesday night.

However, the excitement didn't carry through for the Thunder, as they dropped a 4-2 ECHL loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The loss dropped Adirondack to 25-34-3, sinking the Thunder further into last place.

Grasso, who was returned to Adirondack by the AHL's Utica Comets, scored just 19 seconds into the second period to even the score at 1-1. It was Grasso's 23rd goal of the season for the Thunder.

Shane Harper also scored for Adirondack to pull the team within 3-2 with 1:20 left in regulation. Rookie defenseman Jarrod Gourley, who joined the team on Sunday, had an assist.

Tim Vanstone scored a hat trick for Trois-Rivieres, including an empty-netter on a power play with 52 seconds to go. Vanstone scored his first goal with 50 seconds left in the second period.

Brandon Kasel finished with 33 saves for the Thunder.

The Thunder are scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. at Maine, then return to Cool Insuring Arena to host the fifth-place Mariners on Saturday and Sunday.

