Thunder fall on road to Reading

READING, Pa. — The Adirondack Thunder head into the ECHL's All-Star break on a low note, falling 6-2 to the Reading Royals on Wednesday night at Santander Arena.

The loss dropped the Thunder to 13-12-2, still in fifth place in the North Division, three points behind second-place Reading and four behind leader Newfoundland. Adirondack has lost four of its last five games since Jan. 1.

Shane Harper and Filip Virgili scored the only goals for Adirondack, after the Thunder trailed the Royals 4-0 by the second period. Harper tipped in a long slapshot by Jake Hamilton to get the Thunder on the board late in the second period.

Virgili scored his first ECHL goal with 6:10 left in the game, on assists by Ryan Smith and Kyle Thacker.

Brandon Kasel made 27 saves for Adirondack in the loss.

Dominic Cormier scored twice for Reading, which also got 20 saves from Hayden Hawkey in the net.

Also Wednesday, Thunder defenseman Joe Masonius was named to play in the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. The ECHL All-Stars will face the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m.

Masonius, 24, was assigned to the Thunder this season by the AHL's Utica Comets. He leads all Adirondack defensemen with 16 points on three goals and 13 assists in 24 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound lefty played three seasons at the University of Connecticut, recording 50 points in his career.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Masonius has also played with South Carolina, Manchester, Greenville and Norfolk in the ECHL.

