Thunder fall on road to Reading

READING, Pa. — A disallowed goal in the third period denied the Adirondack Thunder a chance to tie the score Friday night in an eventual 4-2 loss to Reading.

The Thunder had pulled within 3-2 at 4:28 of the third period on Mike Szmatula’s 15th goal of the season, following in a rebound of a Colby Sissons shot.

Six minutes later, Adirondack had a chance on the power play, putting the puck in the net off a deflection, but the apparent tying goal was immediately waved off.

The Royals later scored an empty-net goal by Corey Mackin, his second score of the night.

Trevor Gooch and Mackin had opened a 2-0 lead early in the second period before James Henry scored on a breakaway off a blue-line turnover.

Garrett Cockerill restored Reading’s two-goal lead early in the third period, but Szmatula scored 1:03 later.

Eamon McAdam finished with 27 saves in goal for Adirondack.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.