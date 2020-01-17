Thunder fall on road to Reading

READING, Pa. — A disallowed goal in the third period denied the Adirondack Thunder a chance to tie the score Friday night in an eventual 4-2 loss to Reading.
The Thunder had pulled within 3-2 at 4:28 of the third period on Mike Szmatula’s 15th goal of the season, following in a rebound of a Colby Sissons shot.
Six minutes later, Adirondack had a chance on the power play, putting the puck in the net off a deflection, but the apparent tying goal was immediately waved off.
The Royals later scored an empty-net goal by Corey Mackin, his second score of the night.
Trevor Gooch and Mackin had opened a 2-0 lead early in the second period before James Henry scored on a breakaway off a blue-line turnover.
Garrett Cockerill restored Reading’s two-goal lead early in the third period, but Szmatula scored 1:03 later.
Eamon McAdam finished with 27 saves in goal for Adirondack.
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
With the ECHL All-Star game coming up on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas, the Thunder have five days off until their next game. Forward Robbie Payne, who was suspended for Friday and Saturday night’s games, is the lone Thunder player going to the All-Star Game.