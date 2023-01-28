Thunder fall in weekend opener, take step backward vs. Lions (with videos added)

GLENS FALLS — With an opportunity to make a statement Friday night, the Adirondack Thunder made the wrong one.

Poised to overtake Trois-Rivieres in the ECHL North Division standings, Adirondack opened a three-in-three weekend with a 4-2 loss to the Lions, who played with an energy and a fire that the Thunder should have had in front of 3,497 disappointed fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack (12-19-6) fell two points behind fifth-place Trois-Rivieres (15-22-2), with two more chances at home against the Lions, on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

“You look at their roster, they’ve got guys who got called up, injuries, guys that decided to leave the team. Definitely something that we should’ve taken advantage of,” said forward Yanick Turcotte, who scored one of the Thunder’s goals. “If we brought our ‘A’ game and the Thunder way, the way we’ve been playing, there’s no doubt we should’ve got the win. But we just didn’t bring that tonight. They came out flying, they were blocking shots, they played hard against us and we did nothing to answer.”

Despite owning a 31-19 edge in shots on goal, the Thunder struggled to put the puck in the net, going 0-for-6 on the power play, including a blown 5-on-3 advantage late in the first period.

“They just wanted it more — they out-competed us, simple as that,” Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said. “Trois-Riv played harder than us in every facet of the game, they deserved to win.”

The Lions scored early in the first two periods to stake a 2-0 lead, getting goals from Brett Stapley (4:45 into the first period) and Alex Breton (22 seconds into the second).

The Thunder, meanwhile, outshot Trois-Rivieres 20-13 in the first two periods, but had little to show, even drawing some boos from the crowd when they failed to score on the 5-on-3 power play. Lions goalie Joe Vrbetic finished with 30 saves.

Turcotte gave Adirondack a lift to start the third period, working a give-and-go in the corner and sweeping the puck into the net just 41 seconds into the frame.

“I think coming out of the second period we needed something, needed a little spark,” Turcotte said.

“He was one of the only guys that was on the bus all game,” MacArthur said of Turcotte. “That was an NHL shift he threw together, he had two grade-A’s (chances) in the zone and created another one — that was a very impressive shift.

“We need guys to follow that, we need guys to follow Turcs,” he added. “It’s hard to follow him, it’s not easy to do what he does. Not a lot of people want to do that or are willing to do that. He certainly is.”

However, the Lions added goals by Cedric Montminy — on a play that was reviewed after he crashed into goalie Jake Theut and drew an interference call — and Nicolas Guay three minutes apart for a 4-1 lead.

Xavier Parent tacked on a final goal for the Thunder with nine seconds left.

MacArthur could only express disappointment in his team’s effort.

“Play harder. Have pride. It’s pro hockey, it’s not easy. Won’t last long if you don’t play harder,” he said. “We’re never gonna hit the panic button here because we’re a development league and we want to (teach) these guys how to have poise through all types of situations. ... Am I happy with them? Is (assistant coach Mike Bergin)? No, but we don’t quit, we keep moving forward, get the next two points and think about the next two.”

“We just need to show up and work — there’s no easy games in this league,” Turcotte said. “We need this urgency mindset where we show up every day, give everything out there. We’re halfway through the season, we’re fighting for a playoff spot, we’re trying to catch Trois-Rivieres, we’re trying to catch Worcester, but obviously we need to put in our work every day.”

Lions 4, Thunder 2 Trois-Rivieres;1;1;2 — 4 Adirondack;0;0;2 — 2 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Stapley 3 (Guay, Jarry), 4:45. Second period — 2, Trois-Rivieres, Breton 4 (Montminy, Stapley), :22. Third period — 3, Adirondack, Turcotte 2 (Smith, Fleurent), :41. 4, Trois-Riviers, Montminy 11 (Stapley, Hill), 8:54. 5, Trois-Rivieres,Guay 3 (Breton, Montminy), 11:30 (pp). 6, Adirondack, Parent 12 (Broughman, Da Silva), 19:50. Shots — Trois-Rivieres 5-8-9—19; Adirondack 8-12-11—31. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 1-3; Adirondack 0-6. Goalies — Vrbetic (TR) 31 shots-29 saves; Theut (Adir) 19-15. Ref — Heidemann. A — 3,497.