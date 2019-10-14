{{featured_button_text}}

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Conor Riley's third-period goal forced overtime, but the Brampton Beast eventually secured a 4-3 shootout win over the Adirondack Thunder on Monday afternoon.

Lindsay Sparks of Brampton was the only player from either team to score during the postgame shootout.

The Thunder finished their three-game, season-opening road trip by taking three of a possible six points. They play their home opener on Saturday against Worcester at Cool Insuring Arena.

Robbie Payne scored late in the first period and Felix Girard netted a goal late in the second to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. But Sparks and Nathan Todd scored early third-period goals to put the Beast back on top by a goal.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Riley scored exactly three minutes later to tie it back up. The Thunder outshot the Beast 7-2 in overtime, but had to survive a Brampton power play for the final 1:08.

Eamon McAdam stopped 37 of 40 shots in goal for the Thunder. He stopped 19 of 19 shots in the second period.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments