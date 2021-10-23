Thunder fall in season opener

GLENS FALLS — Coaches always talk about winning the little battles as a key to winning the game. Special teams are rarely lower than second on their list.

Unfortunately for the Adirondack Thunder, they got a prime example of that in their season opener Saturday before a standing-room-only crowd of 4,999 — one fan below the limit allowed this season. Newfoundland scored a shorthanded goal and one on the power play in a 3-2 win at Cool Insuring Arena.

While the outcome wasn’t what the team or fans wanted, what they all wanted most was the chance to see each other again in a competitive setting. It was the Thunder’s first home game in 592 days, with the last time being March 10, 2020.

“Overall, we were OK,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said.

As for the special teams, it wasn’t just what Newfoundland did, but what Adirondack didn’t do. The Thunder had two 5-on-3 opportunities, totaling one minute, 36 seconds. They had one really good shot that just went wide, but much of the other time didn’t generate much.

Forward Robbie Payne, who scored the first goal of the game, said the team didn’t spend much time in preseason on 5-on-3s.

“You only have a week and a half of preseason, so it’s not like you can practice everything,” Payne said. “You don’t get many 5-on-3s the whole season, so to waste a little bit of time on that probably wasn’t the best use of our time. We probably could have used it today, but it’s unusual to get two 5-on-3s in a game.”

Good forechecking led to the Thunder’s first goal, as three players surrounded a Newfoundland defenseman. They knocked away the puck, and Payne gathered the puck and fired to former teammate Evan Cormier’s short side for a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the game.

“It felt great to have that goal early,” Payne said, “especially for myself being out for a year.”

Newfoundland — which was playing its third game in three nights after a pair of wins over Trois-Rivieres — tied it at 1 at 12:57 of the first on Todd Burgess’ goal following an Adirondack turnover.

The Growlers — who are the last full-league champions from 2019-2020, with the North Division opting out of last season because of the pandemic — started to get their feet under them and their always-wonderful stick handling going in the second period. They made it 2-1 at 6:07 when Noel Hoefenmayer scored on a wide-open shot during a 5-on-3.

“Five-on-three’s a real momentum swing either way,” Loh said. “If you don’t score, you’re kind of deflated. Obviously if you score, it’s a big boost.

“I think five-on-four we were a little lackadaisical,” he added. “We weren’t willing to give that extra effort to get those pucks back to get something going on the power play.”

Newfoundand made it 3-1 at 17:30 of the second on Matteo Pietorniro’s shorthanded tally.

In a physical third period, Adirondack got some life late when Peter MacArthur found Joe Masonius for a slap shot goal at 18:55. The Thunder put on a little bit of pressure following that, but couldn’t capitalize on the flurry.

“Mixed emotions,” Masonius said. “Good effort, but not quite what we needed.”

“That’s a pretty good team that’s been together for an extra couple of weeks because they were all together for Toronto training camp, so that gives them a certain advantage,” Loh said of the Growlers. “They also played a couple of games, but it was also the back end of a three-in-three, so that was something we should have been able to take a little more advantage of.”

NOTES: It was an enthusiastic crowd, to be expected. “I can’t say enough about the atmosphere,” Masonius said. “It was pretty incredible.” … Public address announcer Dan Miner read many spots about the ongoing pandemic, vaccinations and boosters, but mask-wearing was scarce. Generally, only one to three people per full section were wearing masks.

Growlers 3, Thunder 2 Newfoundland;1;2;0 — 3 Adirondack;1;0;1 — 2 First period — 1, Adir, Payne 1 (Grasso, Long), :45. 2, Newf, Burgess 2 (Noel, Green), 12:57. Second period — 3, Newf, Hoefenmayer 1 (Green), 6:07 (pp). 4, Newf, Pietroniro 1 (Johnstone), 17:30 (sh). Third period — 5, Adir, Masonius 1 (MacArthur), 18:55. Goalies — Newfoundland, Cormier (28 shots-26 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (28-25). Referee — Phaneuf. A — 4,999.

