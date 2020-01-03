Thunder fall in overtime in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — Giorgio Estephan’s overtime goal lifted the Newfoundland Growlers to a 3-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday at Mile One Center.

Newfoundland strengthened its hold on first place in the ECHL’s North Division, improving to 23-10-0-0. The Thunder picked up a point by losing in overtime or a shootout for the ninth time this season.

The teams will meet again on Saturday night in St. John’s. The Growlers have won all four games between the teams so far this season.

Adirondack outshot the Growlers 33-19, but Newfoundland took a 2-0 lead early in the first period on back-to-back goals by Justin Brazeau and Aaron Luchuk. Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored a power-play goal for the Thunder in the final minute of the period.

The Thunder tied the game in the third period when Nikita Popugaev tipped in a shot by Blake Thompson. But Estephan scored on Newfoundland’s only shot of overtime to end it.

Parker Gahagen made 31 saves for Newfoundland to the the win. Eamon McAdam took the loss in goal for the visitors, stopping 16 shots.