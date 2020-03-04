Thunder fall in Henry's milestone game

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder lost in captain James Henry’s 300th game with the team, falling to Newfoundland 4-3 Wednesday.

Henry is the Thunder’s all-time leader in points (230) and assists (161). His 69 goals put him second all-time.

The Growlers led 3-0 before Adirondack started its comeback. Colby Sissons notched his seventh of the season at 8:29 of the second period, and Ara Nazarian followed with his 11th to make it 3-2. Newfoundland made it 4-2 to close the period.

Skating with an extra attacker and empty net, Conor Riley scored on a redirect in the third period, but the Thunder got no closer.

In his first game since coming off the injured reserve, Robbie Payne had two assists. Evan Cormier made 34 saves in the loss.