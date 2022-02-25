Thunder fall flat in lopsided loss to Maine

The same old problems reared their ugly heads for the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night.

After a pair of big wins earlier in the week, and more than a week of mostly solid play, Adirondack fell flat in a 7-1 ECHL loss to the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena.

A lack of offensive punch, struggles on special teams and generally poor play sank the last-place Thunder, who fell to 2-3-0 on their six-game homestand. Adirondack hopes to salvage a .500 mark in that span when it hosts Maine again Saturday at 7 p.m.

“It’s disappointing,” Thunder head coach Alex Loh said. “It certainly wasn’t the effort we were looking for.”

The Thunder (18-25-2) embark on an extended road trip next week, playing six road games in 10 days, beginning at Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday night.

Maine’s Cameron Askew scored twice and goalie Jeremy Brodeur turned aside even the best of the Thunder’s few good offensive looks.

Sebastian Vidmar netted Adirondack’s lone goal 43 seconds into the third period, cutting the Mariners’ lead to 4-1 on a wrister from the left faceoff circle. It was Vidmar’s fifth goal in six games.

That was about the extent of the Thunder’s offense. They went 0 for 4 on the power play, and were outshot by a whopping 40-25 margin.

“There’s some frustration,” Loh said. “We’re struggling to make one or two passes in a row. Plays are just not connecting and they did a good job of taking away what we want to do.”

The back-breaker for Adirondack may have been the power-play goal they allowed with just 16 seconds left in the second period. Trailing 3-0, the Thunder gave up a rebound goal by Askew on a shot by Mathew Santos, Maine’s third score of the period.

Adirondack has allowed 38 goals in the second period this season, the most in the league.

“That was a killer, no question,” Loh said. “We need to get through that so we can go into the third period with a reasonable chance. Scoring three goals is not out of the question — we did it against Newfoundland. It’s frustrating to let that one slip in there.”

The Thunder gave up early goals in the first and second periods, at about two and five minutes in. The damage could have been worse, but goalie Brandon Kasel snuffed out a 3-on-1 breakaway and the Mariners had at least three shots ping off a goalpost or crossbar.

Alex Sakellaropoulos replaced Kasel in goal for the third period.

Mariners 7, Thunder 1 Maine;1;3;3 — 7 Adirondack;0;0;1 — 1 First period — 1, Maine, Malatesta 6 (Jeri-Leon, Kallen), 2:15. Second period — 2, Maine, Hinam 4 (Bricknell), 4:59. 3, Maine, Kallen 4 (Santos, Shea), 8:16. 4, Maine, Askew 14 (Santos, Malatesta), 19:44 (pp). Third period — 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 13 (Rivera, Harper), :43. 6, Maine, Bricknell 3 (Bleackley), 3:07. 7, Maine, Bleackley 8 (Askew, Folkes), 6:47. 8, Maine, Askew 15, 14:56. Shots — Maine 13-17-10—40; Adirondack 9-7-9—25. Goalies-saves — Maine, Brodeur (25 shots-24 saves). Adirondack, Kasel (30-26), Sakellaropoulos (10-7). Power plays — Maine 1-1, Adirondack 0-4. Referee — Cadieux. A — 2,914.

