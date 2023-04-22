GLENS FALLS — Isaac Johnson scored two goals Saturday and the Newfoundland Growlers rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder in Game 3 of their ECHL North Division semifinal series.

The Thunder now trail Newfoundland two games to one after three home games to open the series. The series shifts to St. John's, Newfoundland for the rest of the way, with Game 4 set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Grasso scored the only goal for the Thunder late in the second period, after the Growlers had opened a 6-0 lead.

Check back later for a complete story.

Growlers 7, Thunder 1 Newfoundland;3;4;0 — 7 Adirondack;0;1;0 — 1 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Walker 2 (Kapcheck, Tychonick), 9:22. 2, Newfoundland, Skirving 3 (Centazzo, O'Brien), 12:39 (pp). 3, Newfoundland, O'Brien 2 (Centazzo, Solow), 15:14. Second period — 4, Newfoundland, Johnson 1, 1:07. 5, Newfoundland, Johnson (Kapcheck), 6:27. 6, Newfoundland, Joyaux (Badini, Johnson), 13:17. 7, Adirondack, Grasso 1 (Orgel, Harper), 15:54. 8, Newfoundland, Suthers 3 (Tychonick, Johnson), 18:11. Third period — No scoring. Shots — Newfoundland 14-12-5—31; Adirondack 10-12-11—33. Power plays — Newfoundland 1-2, Adirondack 0-2. Goalies — McKay (New) 33 shots-32 saves; Theut (Adir) 25-19, Robinson (Adir) 6-5. Refs — Schreider, Heidemann. A — 4,187.