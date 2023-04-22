GLENS FALLS — Shawn Weller shrugged and answered without pausing.

“In the playoffs, you have to have a short, short memory,” the veteran Adirondack Thunder forward said Saturday evening.

The Thunder might prefer to forget all about their last two games at Cool Insuring Arena — least of all Saturday’s lackluster 7-1 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 3 of their ECHL North Division semifinal series.

The loss dropped Adirondack behind the Growlers two games to one as the series now shifts to St. John’s, Newfoundland for the rest of the way, beginning with Game 4 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Growlers — who scored 15 goals against Adirondack between Friday and Saturday — jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead and dominated most of the game. Isaac Johnson led the way with two goals and two assists, and goalie Dryden McKay finished with 32 saves.

“To be honest, if that game was 2-1 and goes into three overtimes and we lose, it’s still a loss,” said Weller, a South Glens Falls native. “So at the end of the day you have to look at a 7-1 loss the same way you look at an overtime loss — throw it in the trash, store it and move on.”

“At the end of the day, if we battle back and win next game, it doesn’t matter how much we got outscored by in the last two games because the series will be 2-2,” team captain Shane Harper said. “So that’s the only way you’ve got to look at it.”

Hurt by the same defensive lapses that plagued the team early in the season, Adirondack found itself down midway through the first period. Nolan Walker and Todd Skirving scored three minutes apart to start Newfoundland off. Skirving and Zach O’Brien netted goals on backdoor tip-ins to give the Growlers a 3-0 edge.

Then, 63 seconds into the second period, Johnson swiped the puck off defenseman Ivan Chukarov’s stick and skated in on goalie Jake Theut for a 4-0 lead.

“It wasn’t a great start,” Weller said. “They jumped on us 3-0 — all year, we’ve been able to come back, and I think that fourth one kind of took the wind out of our sails, and we weren’t able to regroup.”

“They beat us to the puck, kept the puck, just played a better game,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. “We got smacked pretty good there for six periods.”

Down 6-0, Adirondack got on the board when Patrick Grasso scored with 4:06 left in the second period, breaking up McKay’s shutout bid.

The Thunder actually outshot Newfoundland 33-31 in the game, including 11-5 in the third period, but by then the home crowd of 4,187 had been quieted. Theut gave up six goals and gave way to Mike Robinson, whom Theut had replaced in Friday night’s game.

“Obviously, playing in front of our home crowd, that wasn’t what we wanted,” Harper said. “I can’t say enough how much the fans and the support has been so great this year; you never want to see that in front of them.”

“We just tried to win the third, so the last period we tied, and that last 5:23 to go, (we said) let’s win this last 5:23, see if we can feel better about ourselves,” MacArthur said. “It’s not two out of three, it’s best of seven.”

The Thunder’s approach now will be to reset and move forward, focus on playing better in all phases.

“We lost too many puck battles and races to pucks today. We have to outwork them, that’s the only way we’re going to win,” Harper said.

“You can’t sit and dwell on it, we play in three more days,” Weller said. “So to sit there and think about it, beat each other up, get on each other, does no good. We’ve got to stick together right now.”

Now the Thunder face a long travel day Sunday — taking a bus to Toronto, then flying to St. John’s, Newfoundland on Sunday night. Monday will be a recovery day to get ready for Tuesday’s Game 4.

“It’s a new day, right?” MacArthur said. “We saw what happened when we played well, we had success; we saw what happened when they played well, they had success. So hopefully we can get the series closer to 3-2, 4-3, 2-1 games and see what happens.”

“We’re only down 2-1 — there’s a lot of series left in this, obviously,” Weller said. “We’re going up there, we have to win three out of four, and we can do that.”

Growlers 7, Thunder 1 Newfoundland;3;4;0 — 7 Adirondack;0;1;0 — 1 First period — 1, Newfoundland, Walker 2 (Kapcheck, Tychonick), 9:22. 2, Newfoundland, Skirving 3 (Centazzo, O'Brien), 12:39 (pp). 3, Newfoundland, O'Brien 2 (Centazzo, Solow), 15:14. Second period — 4, Newfoundland, Johnson 1, 1:07. 5, Newfoundland, Johnson (Kapcheck), 6:27. 6, Newfoundland, Joyaux (Badini, Johnson), 13:17. 7, Adirondack, Grasso 1 (Orgel, Harper), 15:54. 8, Newfoundland, Suthers 3 (Tychonick, Johnson), 18:11. Third period — No scoring. Shots — Newfoundland 14-12-5—31; Adirondack 10-12-11—33. Power plays — Newfoundland 1-2, Adirondack 0-2. Goalies — McKay (New) 33 shots-32 saves; Theut (Adir) 25-19, Robinson (Adir) 6-5. Refs — Schreider, Heidemann. A — 4,187.

