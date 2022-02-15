Thunder fall again on the road

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Good news for the Adirondack Thunder — they’re coming home.

Which is good, because things aren’t getting any better on the road.

The Thunder suffered their eighth straight road loss on Tuesday, falling 5-3 to the Trois-Rivieres Lions at Colisée Vidéotron. Their last win away from home was more than a month ago — on Jan. 8 at Portland, Maine.

Adirondack will play its next six games at Cool Insuring Arena, starting Friday with a rematch against Trois-Rivieres. The Thunder don’t play on the road again until March 2.

The loss in their 40th game of the season dropped the Thunder to 16-22-2-0 and leaves them buried in last place in the ECHL’s North Division. They are 10 points behind fourth-place Maine.

Adirondack lost on Tuesday despite outshooting the Lions 37-24.

Trois-Rivieres took a 2-1 lead on William Leblanc’s shorthanded goal in the second period. The Thunder got the lead back when Nick Rivera scored 45 seconds into the third period and Sebastian Vidmar netted a goal at the 9:17 mark.

But Shawn St-Amant tied the game for the Lions a little more than three minutes later. Anthony Nellis scored on the power play shortly after that and Anthony Nellis scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal in the final two minutes.

Jimmy Mazza had scored for the Thunder in the first period. Alex Sakellaropoulos took the loss in goal, giving up four goals on 23 shots.

Lions 5, Thunder 3 Adirondack;1;0;2 — 3 Trois-Rivières;1;1;3 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Mazza 1 (Harper, Payne), 6:35. 2, Trois-Rivieres, Archambault 14 (Nellis, Neill), 12:54 (pp). Second period — 3, Trois Rivieres, Leblanc 7, 4:12 (sh). Third period — 4, Adirondack, Rivera 8 (Thompson, Irvine), 0:45. 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 9 (Harper, Payne), 9:17. 6, Trois-Rivieres, St-Amant 15 (Neill, Brodeur), 12:36. 7, Trois-Rivieres, Nellis 11 (Neill, St-Amant), 13:27 (pp). 8, Trois-Rivieres, Nellis 12 (Montminy), 18:46 (sh, en). Shots — Adirondack 8-15-14—37; Trois-Rivières 7-10-7—24. Power plays — Adirondack 0-3; Trois-Rivieres 2-3. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (A) 19; Desrosiers (TR) 34. Ref — Cadieux. A — 500.

