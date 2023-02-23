GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder's hold on fifth place in the ECHL's North Division grew more tenuous last weekend.

Buoyed by two wins to start a four-game week, the Thunder dropped a pair on the road at Trois-Rivieres — the team they vaulted over in the standings and would very much like to put in their rear-view mirror.

Adirondack (18-23-7) is three points ahead of Trois-Rivieres heading into back-to-back home games against the third-place Reading Royals (28-17-3) on Friday and Saturday. Both games are set for 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder may also be short-handed this weekend. They lost three players this week who were recalled by the parent Utica Comets of the AHL: goalie Isaac Poulter, ECHL All-Star defenseman Jarrod Gourley and forward Nick Hutchison.

On Thursday, the Thunder signed goalie Leif Hertz from Ontario Tech, a 26-year-old from Kingston, Ontario. Last week, they signed 25-year-old forward Brett Ouderkirk from the Norfolk Admirals to shore up the offense after Nick Rivera was injured.

Adirondack is coming off the two losses to Trois-Rivieres — 6-5 in overtime Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday — so the team will need to bounce back quickly ahead of a three-game road trip next week.

Rookie Xavier Parent and team captain Shane Harper are 1-2 on the team's scoring list, with 43 and 42 points, respectively. Parent has 17 goals and Harper has netted 14. Patrick Grasso remains Adirondack's top goal-scorer with 24 goals, while Grant Jozefek has 33 points, including 20 assists. Jeff Taylor as 24 points as the team's top-scoring defenseman, while Jake Theut is 10-12-4 in goal.