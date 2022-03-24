Thunder face Railers, looking for a push forward

GLENS FALLS — If the Adirondack Thunder are ever going to qualify for the playoffs, they need two wins this weekend.

And with only 12 games left, ideally keep winning.

The Thunder, mired in last place in the ECHL's North Division, host the third-place Worcester Railers (27-25-4-2) on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena with a chance to gain ground on Trois-Rivieres and Maine, who are currently tied for fourth at .500.

The Thunder (25-32-2) have the third-worst winning percentage in the league at .441. The ECHL has been using winning percentage rather than points because of the difference in games because of COVID issues.

These are playoff games now for Adirondack.

"It's playoffs, and they're meaningful because we can still get in," team captain and center Pete MacArthur said after Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Newfoundland. " Is it going to be easy? No, but pro sports aren't easy. We're not out of it — we have to come in with that playoff mentality, play meaningful hockey and earn our stripes."

"It doesn’t feel like we're playing that bad," forward Luke Stevens said. "This time of year, you have 12, 13 games left, every shift counts, every battle counts. We have to bring a little more urgency this weekend, because if we don’t, then we're gonna have a long offseason."

Emboldened after beating first-place Reading two out of three games on the road last weekend, the Thunder were optimistic even following Wednesday's loss. They are 4-3 in their last seven games since March 12.

"Those were good games and that kind of shows what we're capable of doing," Stevens said. "We go in there on the back end of a four-in-five and win two out of three there, it's not easy to do. That's our standard now — we have to play up to that."

The task has been made more difficult without Adirondack's No. 1 line of Patrick Grasso, Tyler Irvine and Nick Rivera. Grasso and Irvine were called up to Utica of the AHL, and Rivera is injured. But that's life in the ECHL.

"Obviously there's a lot of movement in this league — every night you see guys coming and going," forward Jordan Kaplan said. "There's a next-man-up mentality in this room. Some guys might not be there the next day, and it really doesn't matter — the other team doesn't care."

"(Grasso and Irvine) earned an opportunity to go up, so you're happy for them, and other guys in the locker room get an opportunity to show what they can bring," MacArthur said. "That's what this league is about. It's hard — as competitors you want to keep those guys, but you also understand that they're here to go to the American league and get different contracts."

The inconsistency in lineups has been a season-long battle for the Thunder, who have dealt with COVID issues, a rash of injuries, and multiple call-ups for several players.

On Wednesday, Adirondack got MacArthur and defenseman Jake Ryczek back from the injured list. MacArthur scored the Thunder's first goal and Ryczek assisted on Kaplan's tally.

"Both of those guys had a big impact on the game," head coach Alex Loh said after Wednesday's game. "It would be nice if we get everybody back at once — that's been frustrating in its own right, but those guys were good. … Hopefully we can get half our lineup together in a game once before the end of the season."

Two wins over Worcester can be a springboard forward for the Thunder, who still have to dig out of a very deep hole.

"I feel like we've been playing pretty solid the last month," Loh said. "I feel like things are trending in the right direction, we just have to figure out a way to link a bunch of wins together. I think we're close, hopefully we can get it done this weekend."

