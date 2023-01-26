Thunder face key weekend vs. Trois-Rivieres

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder have a shot at making a big move in the ECHL North Division standings this weekend.

The Thunder play host to the Trois-Rivieres Lions — the team they are tied with for fifth place in the division — for three games in three days at Cool Insuring Arena.

At 12-18-6, Adirondack opens the second half of its season with a 7 p.m. game Friday against the Lions, followed by games Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.).

"(These are) big games in the standings — the guys that you're chasing, you've got to get games up on them," goalie Jake Theut said Thursday.

On paper, the Thunder face Trois-Rivieres at a good time — the Lions are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games, and while Adirondack is coming off a 6-4 loss Sunday to first-place Newfoundland, it is 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

Adirondack and Trois-Rivieres both have 30 points in the standings, 13 points behind the fourth-place Worcester Railers.

"Our idea is to move past Trois-Riv and have Worcester in our sights," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. "First things first, we'll take it a day at a time. We've had a good pace this week in practice — we just need to come out and skate, work hard and match their effort."

"It kind of makes a statement throughout the whole division that we're coming," said Theut, who backstopped a 5-0 shutout of Newfoundland on Saturday night. "I think teams are already starting to feel that a little bit — that we have that extra edge to us, that we're fighters, we're not going to roll over for anyone. It doesn't matter if it's Newfie or Norfolk, we're gonna run through you."

The Thunder showed promise last weekend, scoring six, five and four goals in three games, including Friday's 6-3 road win at Trois-Rivieres. Team captain Shane Harper scored four goals on the weekend, and Colin Long and Grant Jozefek each had two.

Harper remains the team's leading scorer with 11 goals and 20 assists, with rookie Xavier Parent right behind with 11 goals and 15 assists. Patrick Grasso is still the top goal-scorer with 17.

"I think our team's really coming around," said Theut, who will start between the pipes Friday night. "We're all clicking at the right time, so it's going to be really exciting the second half."

On Wednesday, the Thunder suspended defenseman Jake Ryczek from the team. Ryczek, 24, who had just come back on loan from Springfield of the AHL, had two goals and five assists in 19 games with Adirondack. Ryczek had 25 points in 48 games with the Thunder last season.

"We tried to trade him to another ECHL team, but he refused to go, then he missed a practice," Thunder general manager Jeff Mead said. "So we suspended him and removed him from the active roster."

Mead said the team was attempting to complete the July trade that brought defenseman Ryan Da Silva to Adirondack from the Tulsa Oilers. That transaction still needs to be completed before the trade deadline, Mead said.

Earlier in the week, the Utica Comets traded forward Garrett VanWyhe, who had spent much of the season with Adirondack, to the Bakersfield Condors for forward Filip Engaras.