Thunder extend qualifying offers

The Adirondack Thunder announced Friday they have extended qualifying offers to players Jarrod Gourley, Trey Phillips, Luke Stevens, Tim Theocharidis and Blake Thompson.
Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer. Sebastian Vidmar and Nick Rivera were also on the ECHL list for Adirondack qualifying offers, but have already signed AHL contracts with Utica and do not need an offer.
Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players, no more than four of whom can be veterans.