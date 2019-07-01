{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Eight players have received qualifying offers from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Five defensemen received the offers — Mike Sdao, Jake Linhart, Kelly Summers, Desmond Bergin and Blake Thompson. Also getting offers were forwards Mike Szmatula, Conor Riley and Shane Conacher.

Each ECHL team is allowed to reserve rights for up to eight players, no more than four of whom can be veterans (260 regular-season pro hockey games). Players who have already signed a contract do not need a qualifying offer.

