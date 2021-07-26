Thunder extend qualifying offers

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder extended qualifying offers to six players on Monday.
Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos, defenseman Steven Ruggiero and forwards Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Walker and Nick Rivera received the qualifying offers. Players have until Aug. 9 to accept the offer.
Players who had already signed a contract did not need to gets an offer. The Thunder have already signed forwards Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur, Colin Long and Rob Bordson, as well as defenseman Blake Thompson.
