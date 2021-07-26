Thunder extend qualifying offers

Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos, defenseman Steven Ruggiero and forwards Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Walker and Nick Rivera received the qualifying offers. Players have until Aug. 9 to accept the offer.

Players who had already signed a contract did not need to gets an offer. The Thunder have already signed forwards Shane Harper, Pete MacArthur, Colin Long and Rob Bordson, as well as defenseman Blake Thompson.