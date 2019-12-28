Thunder erupt for six goals to break 11-game losing streak

GLENS FALLS — Who’s to say why it ended this night, the way it did? The Adirondack Thunder players and their fans truly couldn’t care less.
The only thing that mattered Saturday night was that all the bad mojo of the 11-game losing streak the team carried into the game disappeared in a 6-2 Thunder win over Reading.
The fans heartily cheered the team after its 2-0 first-period performance. It got a little louder after the second, when it led 5-0. And by the end of the night, when the players saluted the crowd? Well, let’s just say 11 consecutive losses becoming a thing of the past can let vocal chords find strength.
The excited shouts of the players in the locker room could be heard down the hall, and captain James Henry (two goals, two assists) came out for his interview wearing an old Army helmet with “Finch” taped across the front.
“We got it for representing what the town’s all about, the hard-working group of people,” Henry said. “We did it for the fans tonight, for sure.
“Just coming to the rink today, there was lots of energy in the room,” he added. “We knew there were games we were playing well that we were losing. Just kind of find a way, find a way, find a way and keep staying positive. You can kind of feed off the fans.”
As good as a two-goal, two-assist performance is, Henry shared the spotlight Saturday with linemate Matt Salhany and goalie Eamon McAdam. Salhany had a career-high five-point night with one goal and four assists. He figured in every one of the Thunder’s first five scores. McAdam made 38 saves, with his usual number of excellent ones among them, including a blocker save on a rebound that should make the ECHL’s highlight video.
“Sometimes it just falls the right way,” said Salhany, who raised his team-leading point total to 25. “It was one of those nights and it speaks highly of the people I’m playing with.”
Salhany got the scoring started with a power-play tap-in outside the crease at 4:47. Almost six minutes later he got a pass from Mike Szmatula down low, to the right and just in front of Reading goalie Felix Sandstrom. He immediately passed it a couple of feet in front to Henry, who one-timed it in in a beautiful display of bing-bang passing and the Thunder’s second power-play goal.
It was a play that Adirondack has tried numerous times this season, but has failed more than succeeded. This night, however, it took its place as one of the team’s prettiest goals of the year.
For more proof it was Adirondack’s night, the Thunder finished 3 for 3 on the power play, completing the trio with a wrister from Szmatula late in the second period.
The Thunder were strengthened before the game, as Binghamton sent back down goalie Evan Cormier and defenseman Kelly Summers, along with forward Ludvig Larsson, who had a goal and an assist in 17 games for the B-Devils and who notched Adirondack’s sixth goal in the third period.
The Thunder’s defense has been very shaky in Summers’ time with Binghamton. In fact, during his stints away from Adirondack, the team is 2-6-3-3. His presence Saturday seemed to add confidence to the blue line. He even fought Reading’s Garrett Mitchell in the third period and felt all the love from the Thunder fans.
“He’s just good, I don’t know,” head coach Alex Loh said of the Summers difference. “He plays close in the defensive zone and shuts plays down. He can make a really good breakout pass. He just makes it a little easier to play.”
Thunder 6, Royals 2
Reading 0 0 2 — 2
Adirondack 2 3 1 — 6
First Period: 1, Adirondack, Salhany 10 (Linhart, Curti), 4:47 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Henry 6 (Salhany, Szmatula), 10:20 (pp).
Second Period: 3, Adirondack, Henry 7 (Verpaelst, Salhany), 8:09. 4, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 14 (Salhany, Henry), 13:28. 5, Adirondack, Szmatula 13 (Salhany, Henry), 17:57 (pp).
Third Period: 6, Adirondack, Larsson 1 (Nazarian), 2:39. 7, Reading, Gooch 4 (Beaudry), 9:53. 8, Reading, Mitchell 6 (Cockerill, Gaudreau), 14:57 (pp).
Power-play Opportunities: Reading 1-3. Adirondack 3-3.
Goalies-saves: Reading, Sandstrom (20 shots-14 saves), Ustimenko (4-4). Adirondack, McAdam (40-38).
A: 3,372.
Referee: Garon.
