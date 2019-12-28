Thunder erupt for six goals to break 11-game losing streak

GLENS FALLS — Who’s to say why it ended this night, the way it did? The Adirondack Thunder players and their fans truly couldn’t care less.

The only thing that mattered Saturday night was that all the bad mojo of the 11-game losing streak the team carried into the game disappeared in a 6-2 Thunder win over Reading.

The fans heartily cheered the team after its 2-0 first-period performance. It got a little louder after the second, when it led 5-0. And by the end of the night, when the players saluted the crowd? Well, let’s just say 11 consecutive losses becoming a thing of the past can let vocal chords find strength.

The excited shouts of the players in the locker room could be heard down the hall, and captain James Henry (two goals, two assists) came out for his interview wearing an old Army helmet with “Finch” taped across the front.

“We got it for representing what the town’s all about, the hard-working group of people,” Henry said. “We did it for the fans tonight, for sure.

“Just coming to the rink today, there was lots of energy in the room,” he added. “We knew there were games we were playing well that we were losing. Just kind of find a way, find a way, find a way and keep staying positive. You can kind of feed off the fans.”