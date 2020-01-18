Thunder enter all-star break on good note

GLENS FALLS — When you were a kid, do you remember the feeling of starting a long break on a good note? Maybe you aced the test on the day classes let out. That smile you had.
The Adirondack Thunder get to have those smiles. And as head coach Alex Loh pointed out, they didn’t get to have that feeling before the Christmas break. But as they enter the ECHL All-Star break, they do so on their most complete home-game effort this season: a 5-0 win over Worcester before 4,433 fans Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena.
Matt Salhany scored two goals and had a couple of good chances for a hat trick. Eamon McAdam made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and the team’s first since Nov. 16. Defenseman Alex Jaeckle looked comfortable in his first home game since joining Adirondack as part of a three-team trade.
It’s been a tough season thus far for Adirondack, but for one night — a very important night — the team gets to feel good about how it performed. The talent, though slightly changing all season, has been there, but the team hasn’t had much to show for it.
Now to bottle this effort.
“That lightens the spirits, makes everyone feel good going into the break,” said Salhany, who started the scoring with a snipe of a shot 1:49 into the game.
Ara Nazarian made it 2-0 with his seventh goal of the season at 11:55 when he poked home a rebound out of the air while even with the goal line.
The Thunder have had several good first periods, but they haven’t consistently held those leads. On Saturday they added to theirs, with Mike Szmatula tipping in Tommy Parran’s slapshot at 1:13 of the second for his 16th goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.
Salhany made it 4-0 at 15:39 of the period when he poked in his own rebound for his 12th of the season.
“A few times we’ve had lapses coming out in the second, and to get that third goal, and even that fourth, is just huge and speaks to what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Salhany said.
Salhany had a third-period shot that looked like it may have hit the upper net, as well as the top pipe, reviewed, but it was called no goal. He had another open redirect in the slot go just wide.
“I knew that one didn’t go in,” Salhany said of the reviewed shot. “It’s nice to be around the net and getting scoring chances.”
John Edwardh, who to that point had three assists, scored his first goal since rejoining the Thunder this season, his 12th overall, at 8:38 of the third, finishing a two-on-one.
Defensively, McAdam was obviously solid, but he didn’t have to make any extraordinary saves, as has been the case for most of this season. The defense seemed to put him in higher-percentage situations to make the save.
“It was good communication, it was a lot of good team play — guys playing for each other, we were blocking shots, we were communicating all over the ice,” McAdam said. “We were really crisp and it showed.”
Loh was surprised that his team played with the energy it did, but he’s not looking a gift horse in the mouth.
“We didn’t get back (from Reading) until about 3 in the morning, it’s our third game in four nights and all of a sudden that’s the one we have the most juice for,” Loh said. “It’s a little surprising, but hopefully the guys take the mentality we had here tonight and apply it the rest of the way.”
NOTES: Robbie Payne will be Adirondack’s representative in the All-Star Classic on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas. The Thunder next play Friday when they host Brampton. ... There was a pregame ceremony to honor retiring lineman Michael Emanatian, a Watervliet native and Brunswick resident who has been officiating for 35 years. This was his final ECHL game and his final game will be the Mayor’s Cup game between Union and RPI on Jan. 25. Emanatian has been selected for four Calder Cup Finals, five NCAA Division I Finals and received the 2014-25 Michael Condon Memorial Award for outstanding contributions by an on-ice official.
Thunder 5, Railers 0
Worcester 0 0 0 — 0
Adirondack 2 2 1 — 5
First Period: 1, Adirondack, Salhany 11 (Edwardh, Szmatula), 1:49. 2, Adirondack, Nazarian 7 (Popugaev, Parran), 11:55.
Second Period: 3, Adirondack, Szmatula 16 (Parran, Edwardh), 1:13. 4, Adirondack, Salhany 12 (Edwardh, Szmatula), 15:39.
Third Period: 5, Adirondack, Edwardh 12 (Salhany), 8:38.
Power-play Opportunities: Worcester 0-1. Adirondack 0-1.
Goalies-saves: Worcester, Buitenhuis (51 shots-46 saves). Adirondack, McAdam (25-25).
A: 4,433
Referee: Garon.
