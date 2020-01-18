Thunder enter all-star break on good note

The Thunder have had several good first periods, but they haven’t consistently held those leads. On Saturday they added to theirs, with Mike Szmatula tipping in Tommy Parran’s slapshot at 1:13 of the second for his 16th goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.

Salhany made it 4-0 at 15:39 of the period when he poked in his own rebound for his 12th of the season.

“A few times we’ve had lapses coming out in the second, and to get that third goal, and even that fourth, is just huge and speaks to what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Salhany said.

Salhany had a third-period shot that looked like it may have hit the upper net, as well as the top pipe, reviewed, but it was called no goal. He had another open redirect in the slot go just wide.

“I knew that one didn’t go in,” Salhany said of the reviewed shot. “It’s nice to be around the net and getting scoring chances.”

John Edwardh, who to that point had three assists, scored his first goal since rejoining the Thunder this season, his 12th overall, at 8:38 of the third, finishing a two-on-one.

