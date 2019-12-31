Thunder end 2019 on a loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We need to be a little more focused," Verpaelst said. "We didn't bear down on a lot of chances that we had. ... It's tough to come back against them. They score a lot of goals, they're pretty good offensively, so if you don't take your chance to score, it's going to be tough to beat them."

Another individual defensive breakdown led to the Beast's fourth goal, and their fifth came on an empty net at the unusually early time of 15:38 in the third.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season on the power play with :43 seconds left, but the shot went off a Beast defenseman's stick.

"I think they out-competed us in a couple of places where we probably could have been a little bit better," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "Then they took advantage of the opportunities."

For now, it's just one loss after two wins before it. The Thunder's franchise-high 11-game losing streak, however, just ended Saturday, so for now the mission is to nip this loss in the bud.

That won't be easy, as the Thunder were traveling after the game Tuesday night and preparing for a Wednesday morning flight to St. John's, where they'll face North Division-leading Newfoundland for games Friday and Saturday.