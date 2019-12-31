Thunder end 2019 on a loss

GLENS FALLS — Beating any team two straight nights, 22 hours apart — especially with seven hours of travel in between — is never easy. But the Brampton Beast always have presented a tough challenge for the Adirondack Thunder.
Coming off a 3-2 overtime win in Brampton on Monday, the Thunder would have needed a nearly perfect game to knock off the bigger, faster and more skilled Beast.
It didn't happen. The Thunder closed 2019 Tuesday with a 5-2 loss before an enthusiastic crowd of 4,282 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.
One thing the Thunder didn't want to do was give the Beast a multiple-goal lead, but tallies by Brampton's Trent Bourque and Perry D'Arrisso made it a 2-0 game after the first period.
The Thunder (13-15-3-5) closed the lead to 2-1 at 5:20 of the second when Gabriel Verpaelst finished off a sharp passing display. He cut toward the goal and got a pass from Robbie Payne, then slid the puck backhanded past Alex Dubeau for his third of the season.
It took a play that good — and much later another one by fluke — to beat Dubeau, who was excellent in making 44 saves.
"We had 46 shots, unlimited opportunities," Payne said. "We just didn't bury some of them. Their goalie played well."
The Beast's Daniel Leavens escaped from defenseman Jake Linhart just long enough to get a short pass from David Vallorani and deposit the third Beast goal at 10:50 of the second.
You have free articles remaining.
"We need to be a little more focused," Verpaelst said. "We didn't bear down on a lot of chances that we had. ... It's tough to come back against them. They score a lot of goals, they're pretty good offensively, so if you don't take your chance to score, it's going to be tough to beat them."
Another individual defensive breakdown led to the Beast's fourth goal, and their fifth came on an empty net at the unusually early time of 15:38 in the third.
Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season on the power play with :43 seconds left, but the shot went off a Beast defenseman's stick.
"I think they out-competed us in a couple of places where we probably could have been a little bit better," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "Then they took advantage of the opportunities."
For now, it's just one loss after two wins before it. The Thunder's franchise-high 11-game losing streak, however, just ended Saturday, so for now the mission is to nip this loss in the bud.
That won't be easy, as the Thunder were traveling after the game Tuesday night and preparing for a Wednesday morning flight to St. John's, where they'll face North Division-leading Newfoundland for games Friday and Saturday.
"That will certainly be a different test, but it'll be a good test," Loh said.
Payne said throughout both the losing streak and the three games since, some players have performed quite well.
"We just need to have everyone every night having those games instead of a couple players here, a couple players there," Payne said.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.