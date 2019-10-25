GLENS FALLS — It’s been understood the last two seasons; just obvious enough to say out loud, but not to shout the opinion — that Worcester vs. Adirondack is the predominant bad-blood rivalry of the ECHL’s North Division.
You can yell it from any of the Adirondacks’ 46 high peaks after Friday. Worcester’s 4-1 win over the Thunder featured a first period that took 45 minutes to complete and had 54 total penalty minutes. The main culprit in those numbers was a moment when three separate fights were taking place at 8:16 of the first period.
By that point it was already 1-0 Worcester and it never got much better for the Thunder, who fell to 3-2-0-1 but won two out of three in their opening homestand.
“Yeah,” Thunder captain James Henry said when asked if Worcester was the team’s biggest rival. “They’re well coached, they’re very competitive. In a sense they’re frustrating to play against because their defensive positioning is very good.”
After the fight-filled moment, each penalty box contained three players, but the Railers’ Kyle Thomas — who had scored the first goal on a rebound just 20 seconds in — was ejected after banging on the glass and saying something to referee Alex Garon.
The Thunder, however, couldn’t capitalize on the emotion of that moment, and Worcester finished the period up 2-0 on Matt Schmalz’s power-play goal at 17:09.
“I have no issue with how our guys responded,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said of the physicality. “It is what it is, part of the game sometimes. They got lucky. Both of their goals hit our guys and we hit a million posts and got bad bounces. They got lucky, we’ll be better next time.”
The Thunder’s goal came at 4:45 of the second. Nikita Popugaev collected a turnover in the defensive zone and skated toward the Worcester goal. At the last second, he slid a pass to Charlie Curti and the defenseman one-timed it in for his third of the season, all against Worcester.
The back-breaker, however, came about two and a half minutes later. With Worcester having a 5 on 3, Ryan Hitchcock’s shot from the slot went off a Thunder skate directly to Nic Pierog on the left side, and he put it in the mostly empty net.
Henry said the team sometimes tried to overhandle the puck or do too much on Friday.
“It should be a little more black and white, either you’re getting the puck in or you’re not,” Henry said. “We need to be smart with pucks, can’t be forcing through the middle. When they do that to us, normally our sticks are there, but tonight it was kind of the opposite where they were making those passes in the middle of the ice and they were turning into scoring chances.”
The Thunder finished the homestand with four out of a possible six points and now go on the road for three games, starting with an 11 a.m. contest at Brampton on Wednesday.
“It’s not bad. You always want to end with a win, but ... four out of six isn’t bad,” Loh said.
