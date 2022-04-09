Thunder eliminated from playoffs, face Worcester at home

GLENS FALLS — Though eliminated from ECHL playoff contention, the Adirondack Thunder still have five games to play this season.

The Thunder, mired in last place in the North Division, host the Worcester Railers on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack comes in with a 26-37-3-0 record and a .417 winning percentage. Because of COVID issues, not every team will play the same number of games, so the ECHL is determining standings by winning percentage.

The Thunder, 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, were eliminated after their 4-3 loss at Reading on Wednesday night.

Adirondack cannot catch any of the teams ahead of them in their final five games for the fourth and final playoff spot. Entering Saturday night, Worcester and Maine were tied for fourth in the North at .500.

Notes: The Thunder on Saturday activated defenseman Jake Hamilton from the reserve list, but placed Jake Ryczek on reserve, retroactive to March 31. Team captain Pete MacArthur returned from bereavement leave and was also placed on reserve. Forward Tyler Irvine was recalled to Utica on Thursday.

