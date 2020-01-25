Thunder earn third win in a row

GLENS FALLS — If the on-ice results didn’t speak for themselves, there’s another tell that the line of Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany and John Edwardh has been outstanding since Edwardh returned to the team.

Use the word “chemistry” before them and they all smile.

They have all the Thunder fans smiling too, as the line combined for three goals and five assists Saturday in the Thunder’s 7-4 win over Brampton at Cool Insuring Arena.

It was Adirondack’s third consecutive win, the first time it has reached that mark this season.

“We had a good stretch last year, us three together” Salhany said of his linemates, “so it was good to get him back. It took us a game or two, but the chemistry is right back to where it was last year, for sure.”

“When we saw we were getting him back, me and Sal were both pumped,” said Szmatula, who had a goal and two assists Saturday. “It’s like he never left. We got that chemistry together and we love playing together.”