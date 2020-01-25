Thunder earn third win in a row

GLENS FALLS — If the on-ice results didn’t speak for themselves, there’s another tell that the line of Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany and John Edwardh has been outstanding since Edwardh returned to the team.
Use the word “chemistry” before them and they all smile.
They have all the Thunder fans smiling too, as the line combined for three goals and five assists Saturday in the Thunder’s 7-4 win over Brampton at Cool Insuring Arena.
It was Adirondack’s third consecutive win, the first time it has reached that mark this season.
“We had a good stretch last year, us three together” Salhany said of his linemates, “so it was good to get him back. It took us a game or two, but the chemistry is right back to where it was last year, for sure.”
“When we saw we were getting him back, me and Sal were both pumped,” said Szmatula, who had a goal and two assists Saturday. “It’s like he never left. We got that chemistry together and we love playing together.”
Saturday’s game was a repeat of certain things on Friday. One being that it was again a 4-2 lead for Adirondack after the first period. The second was that it was a strong all-around game for Ryan Walker, who notched the go-ahead goal at 11:07 of the second after Brampton had tied it at 4.
“It’s been kind of a battle with the goal drought for a month, so just to get on the board with a greasy one is nice, and getting the win is even nicer,” Walker said.
After the Beast scored 33 seconds into the game, the Thunder tied it when Salhany survived a review on his power-play goal in the crease — but not interfering with Brampton goalie Alex Dubeau, who was a step away.
The Thunder then took a 2-1 lead on Case Pierro-Zabotel’s team-high 19th goal that was deliberately shot off the back of Dubeau’s skate or leg.
The Beast tied it at 2 before the Thunder notched their second power-play tally of the period, as Charlie Curti one-timed it in from the circle at 14:53.
Szmatula added the final goal with 14 seconds left in the period when he poked home Salhny’s rebound after some nice passing between all three linemates.
The Beast tied it with two goals just 3:11 into the second, but Walker’s redirection of Jake Linhart’s slap shot gave Adirondack an important lead.
“Our guys responded all night,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We just did a good job of sticking with the program and executing the game plan.”
Naturally, Brampton’s offense came out buzzing in the third period, but Adirondack got the crucial sixth goal when Curti found Edwardh for a breakaway. Dubeau came out to knock the puck away, but left himself far out of his cage. The puck went right to Salhany, who waited a second before wristing it past a still-scrambling Dubeau at 11:49.
“It’s something we’ve been chasing all year,” Salhany said of the three-game win streak, “and now that we got it, ride the momentum and try to see how far we can take this.”
Kelly Summers added an empty-netter with 4 seconds left.
“Getting John Edwardh back helped,” Loh said of the recent good fortune. “It’s one of those things where it clicked last Saturday against Worcester. That seemed to set things in place.
“I actually met with the leaders today to figure out what the difference is,” Loh added. “It’s just an attitude and work-ethic thing. We’re getting back to how we played in past seasons.”
