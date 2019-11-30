GLENS FALLS — First the Teddy bears flew through the air. Shortly thereafter came the boos.
Never has such ill will come so quickly after such good. But the bears kept landing on the ice. The officials may have robbed the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, but they couldn’t play Grinch to the Salvation Army — the eventual recipient of the Teddy Bears and stuffed animals.
I meant to share the video of the Teddy Bear toss as the news of “No goal” is received. pic.twitter.com/h0CDAYhVwt— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) December 1, 2019
What looked like a goal that would have made it a 2-1 Brampton lead was quickly called no goal for goaltender interference. Since it wasn’t reviewable, the replay on the video boards was shown several times. And from all angles, there was no interference.
It turned out to be a momentum-shifter, and the Beast won their second game against the Thunder in as many nights, 4-0, at Cool Insuring Arena.
“It’s really frustrating on our part, because that’s a 2 to 1 game all day long,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “You know that (referee Matt Menniti) blew the call when Brampton didn’t react.
“Everybody reacts right away when somebody touches the goalie and they didn’t touch the goalie, so it’s just real frustrating,” he added.
Adirondack outshot Brampton 32-16, saving its best quality shots for the third period, when it outshot the Beast 19-5, but goalie Alex Dubeau was sharp for the second consecutive night.
Brampton took a 2-0 lead on the Thunder’s worst two defensive sequences of the night. Daniel Leavens intercepted a pass and found a wide-open David Vallorani, who had time to fake starting goalie Chris Nell before backhanding it in at 11:10 of the first.
You have free articles remaining.
The next one came 1:03 later when Matt Petgrave, open himself, bypassed a shot, turned and fed open Erik Bradford to finish it off.
Adirondack’s waved-off goal came during a 5-on-3 power play in the second period. The Thunder had another rough night on the power play, going 0 for 8, dropping their success rate to 8.9 percent for the season.
Nell played well in his first start.
“They take advantage of those one or two mistakes,” Nell said of the Beast, “and unfortunately that’s what happened tonight. I think tonight from yesterday (an 8-2 loss) was a lot better.”
Brampton added a power-play goal (with one second left on it) and an empty-netter. In a familiar refrain, as if skill weren’t enough, all the luck went Brampton’s way, too.
“We’ve struggled against Brampton and they continue to be opportunistic. We always dominate them on the shot clock, but they find a way to get it in the back of the net,” Loh said.
NOTES: Recently retired Thunder Shane Conacher sat at the autograph table, and during the second intermission, the line stretched nearly the entire length of the lobby. ... After Sunday’s game in Brampton, the Thunder will have played five games in less than 120 hours.
