Thunder drop fourth straight game

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder came up short for the fourth straight game with a 3-2 ECHL loss Saturday night to the Worcester Railers.

The Thunder scored the first and final goals — the last with six seconds to play — but Worcester's two quick goals in the third period were the difference.

The loss dropped Adirondack to 13-14-1 and kept them in fifth place in the North Division, with sixth-place Worcester edging closer. Adirondack is 1-5-1 since Jan. 1.

The teams meet again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at DNC Center.

Defenseman Joe Masonius opened the scoring for the Thunder on a power play 2:18 into the second period, firing a slap shot from the right circle on feeds from Luke Stevens and Ryan Smith.

However, Worcester knotted the score late in the period on Ross Olsson's goal. In the third period, the Railers got goals from Anthony Repaci and Cole Coskey just 33 seconds apart for a 3-1 lead.

Robbie Payne scored on a power play with six seconds left in regulation to pull Adirondack within a goal. The Thunder went 2-for-4 on the power play, and killed off all four penalties.

Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel finished with 31 saves. Ken Appleby had 32 stops for Worcester.

Railers 3, Thunder 2 Adirondack;0;1;1 — 2 Worcester;0;1;2 — 3 First Period — None. Second Period — 1, Adirondack, Masonius 4 (Stevens, Smith), 2:18 (pp). 2, Worcester, Olsson 10 (Smotherman, Coughlin), 13:14. Third Period — 3, Worcester, Repaci 9 (Beaudoin), 8:02. 4, Worcester, Coskey 3 (Butler), 8:35. 5, Adirondack, Payne 12 (Harper, Vidmar), 14:54 (pp). Goalies-saves — Adirondack, Kasel (34 shots-31 saves). Worcester, Appleby (34-32). Power plays — Adirondack 2-4, Worcester 0-4. Referee — Lindner. A — 3,108.

