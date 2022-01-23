 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thunder drop fifth game in row

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder suffered their fifth straight loss as the Worcester Railers pulled away with four unanswered goals for a 7-3 ECHL victory Sunday.

Reece Newkirk scored twice to lead the Railers, who gained ground on Adirondack for fifth place in the North Division. The Thunder slipped to 13-15-2, and are 1-6-1 since Jan. 1.

Worcester, which improved to 13-17-1-1, broke a 3-3 tie on a goal by Brent Beaudoin late in the second period. The Railers went on to score three times in the third to skate away with the win.

Shane Harper had opened the scoring for Adirondack 3:34 into the game, on assists from Robbie Payne and Ryan Smith.

Worcester opened a 3-1 lead before Harper fed Sebastian Vidmar for a goal with 2:27 left in the first period. Six minutes into the second, Jake Hamilton pulled the Thunder even on a wraparound from the right side.

Mareks Mitens made 29 saves in goal for Adirondack, whose offense only produced 21 shots on goal.

The Thunder are scheduled for three home games this week, beginning Thursday with a makeup game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack faces Reading on Friday before facing Trois-Rivieres again on Saturday. All three games are set for 7 p.m.

Railers 7, Thunder 3

Adirondack;2;1;0 — 0

Worcester;3;1;3 — 7

First Period — 1, Adirondack, Harper 5 (Payne, Smith), 3:34. 2, Worcester, Newkirk 1 (Coskey, Cullen), 6:10 (pp). 3, Worcester, Coskey 4 (Hayhurst, Newkirk), 10:27. 4, Worcester, Butler 2 (Hayhurst, Ellis), 17:08. 5, Adirondack, Vidmar 4 (Harper), 17:33.

Second Period — 6, Adirondack, Hamilton 3 (McGrath), 6:10. 7, Worcester, Beaudoin 8 (Vesey, Repaci), 16:05.

Third Period — 8, Worcester, Newkirk 2 (Hayhurst), 2:03. 9, Worcester, Olsson 11 (Vesey, Beaudoin), 11:21. 10, Worcester, Smotherman 14 (Albano), 14:58.

Goalies-saves — Adirondack, Mitens (36 shots, 29 saves). Worcester, Ellis (21-18).

Power plays — Adirondack 0-2, Worcester 1-3.

Referee — Menniti. A — 2,732.

