Thunder drop another tough loss

GLENS FALLS — Shane Harper looked shocked when his wraparound attempt slid across the mouth of the Worcester goal and harmlessly out the other side.

The Adirondack Thunder were even more stunned moments later, when the Railers scored twice in the final minute of the second period on the way to a 5-1 ECHL victory Friday night.

With the score tied 1-1, the Thunder had outplayed Worcester for most of the period, but missed multiple scoring chances. The final 59 seconds — in which the Railers’ Mitchell Balmas and Anthony Repaci scored 30 seconds apart — were momentum crushers.

“We didn’t score and they end up scoring two shifts in a row, obviously that’s a pretty big momentum shift,” Harper said.

“I’m not exactly sure how many times we’ve let up back-to-back goals within a minute this year, but it’s too many,” team captain Pete MacArthur said. “Those are really, really hard to come back from. We had all the momentum, it was 1-1 but we were dominating the game, and then it’s like a pin in a balloon, and it’s hard to fill back up.”

“It’s embarrassing at this point — we’ve got to be better than that,” head coach Alex Loh said. “It’s happened so many times this year that I’ve lost count. It’s mind-boggling to me that we can give up the one and make a stupid decision to give up the second one in the last minute — it’s shocking at this point of the season.”

Local favorite Shane Weller returned from injury Friday, and forward Tyler Irvine was sent down from Utica in exchange for Luke Stevens. Weller set the tone early for the Thunder, delivering a huge hit in the opening minute of the game.

“He was on a mission there to start the game, try to the crowd on our side, and he went out and threw a big hit,” Loh said. “I liked his game, I thought he played very well.”

MacArthur opened the scoring for the Thunder for the second straight game, punching in the rebound of a shot by Harper with 8:32 left in the first period. Balmas tied it for Worcester less than three minutes later.

Harper had a shorthanded one-on-one chance bounce off the crossbar with 30 seconds left in the opening period, but he was called offsides on the play.

Adirondack outshot the Railers 29-20 over the final two periods, but gave up four goals in that span. Worcester (28-25-4-2) got a pair of third-period goals from Bobby Butler on a four-point night, including an empty-netter.

Brandon Kasel made 32 saves in goal for the Thunder.

“We did a lot of good things, but it’s a great example of a momentum game,” Loh said.

The loss dropped Adirondack to 25-33-2, but the two closest teams ahead of the Thunder in the North Division — Trois-Rivieres and Maine — also lost Friday. The Thunder face Worcester again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena, the second night of the team’s Stick It To Cancer weekend.

Adirondack faces Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday, followed by a three-game series with Maine next weekend.

“In the one sense, we should’ve been able to climb a little bit closer, but we got let off the hook with a bad loss,” Loh said. “Now we have an opportunity to climb back into it (Saturday), but we’re running out of time here. Guys have to figure out how to win hockey games. Right now we’re figuring out ways to lose.”

“We need to start taking care of our own business,” MacArthur said. “It’s another opportunity with let slip away. We had plenty of chances to win that game — we had nine scoring chances, grade A, in the second period alone. We’ve got to find a way to put one of those behind the red line.”

Railers 5, Thunder 1

Worcester 1 2 2—5

Adirondack 1 0 0—1

First period — 1, Adirondack, MacArthur 8 (Harper, Long), 11:28. 2, Worcester, Balmas 4 (Butler, Spetz), 14:03.

Second period — 3, Worcester, Balmas 5 (Butler, Hayhurst), 19:00. 4, Worcester, Repaci 19 (Vesey, Beaudoin), 19:29.

Third period — 5. Worcester, Butler 3 (McGurty, Hayhurst), 4:03. 6, Worcester, Butler 4 (Balmas, Verrier), 18:30 (en).

Shots — Worcester 17-11-9—37; Adirondack 8-15-14—37.

Power plays — Worcester 0-3; Adirondack 0-3.

Goalies-saves — Appleby (Wor) 36; Kasel (Adir) 32.

Ref — Menniti. A — 3,320.

