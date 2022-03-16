Thunder drop another road game

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine scored twice in the second period and went on to beat Adirondack 5-3 on Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena as the Thunder began a four-game road trip.

The Thunder fell to 9-18-1-0 away from home with their 30th loss of the season. They had made up ground in the race to make the playoffs with two weekend wins, but fell back to eight games out of fourth place with Wednesday’s loss.

Colin Long, Patrick Grasso and Shane Harper scored goals for Adirondack. Grasso’s goal had tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but Keltie Jeri-Leon put the Mariners ahead 1:10 later and Nick Master scored the eventual game-winning goal early in the third period.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 34 saves in goal for the Thunder. Jeremy Brodeur got the win with a 27-save effort for Maine.

Adirondack scored a power-play goal and held Maine scoreless on two man-advantage situations.

The Thunder added three players from the college ranks this week — Tim Theocharidis of Arizona State, Eric MacAdams of the University of New Hampshire and Billy Jerry of Long Island University. Theocharidis recorded an assist on the final Adirondack goal.

The Thunder continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series at Reading. They are next home on March 23.

Mariners 5, Thunder 3 Adirondack 1 1 1—3 Maine;1;2;2—5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Long 4 (Kaplan), 14:34. Second period — 2, Maine, Robbins 7 (Askew), 19:05. 3, Maine, Jermain 7, 3:15. 4, Adirondack, Grasso 21, 4:05. 5, Maine, Jeri-Leon 13 (Kallen, Master), 5:15. Third period — 6, Maine, Master 12 (Duquette, Hinam), 3:03. 7, Adirondack, Harper 15 (Phillips, Theocharidis), 19:04. 8, Maine, Malatesta 7 (Hinam), 19:57. Shots — Adirondack 12-6-12—30; Maine 10-17-12—39. Power plays — Adirondack 1-1; Maine 0-2. Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (Adir) 34; Brodeur (M) 27. Ref — Terreri. A — 1,978.

