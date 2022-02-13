Thunder drop 7th straight on road

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Worcester Railers by a 4-2 score on Sunday for the second straight day.

Just like Saturday, the Railers scored the deciding goals in the third period. Ross Olsson and Jacob Hayhurst netted goals 33 seconds apart for Worcester on Sunday to break a 1-1 tie.

Robbie Payne and Tyler Irvine scored goals for Adirondack, which lost its seventh straight road game. Worcester scored twice on the power play while the Thunder went 1 for 8.

The Thunder have one more game on the road — Tuesday at Trois-Rivieres — before returning home for a six-game homestand that begins Friday at Cool Insuring Arena.

