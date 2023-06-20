GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday completed a pair of future considerations trades, sending forward Matt Jennings to Idaho and defenseman Wayne Letourneau to Tulsa. Letourneau was subsequently dealt to Rapid City.

Tuesday was the final day for future considerations trades from the 2022-23 season to be completed across the ECHL.

The trades closed deals that brought defensemen Matt Stief and Ryan Da Silva, respectively, to Glens Falls during the season. Stief became one of the Thunder's top players, while Da Silva was dealt to Wheeling in February for the rights to forward Nick Hutchison, who mostly played for the parent Utica Comets.

In an ironic twist, Da Silva ended up playing for Worcester late in the season, when Adirondack overtook the Railers for the final playoff spot. It was Da Silva's penalty that led to Stief's tying goal in the Thunder's 4-3 victory over Worcester in the playoff-clinching regular-season finale.

"The way these trades work, you've got to give up a player with value, and Jennings did a good job for us. We hope to have Stief back this season," Adirondack Thunder general manager Jeff Mead said.

"You have to give teams a list of players within a certain salary range, and/or a number of games played," Mead added. "Every trade can be a little bit different."

Jennings, 26, finished with three points for the Thunder in 18 games, and two playoff goals, after joining the team following his college career at St. Thomas.

Letourneau, 24, had three goals and 18 assists in 55 games for Adirondack, as well as two points in four playoff games against Newfoundland.

Mead said the ECHL league meetings are scheduled for next week in Las Vegas. Teams can start qualifying players on June 30, and can officially begin signing players on July 8.