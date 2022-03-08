Thunder continue road trip

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder continue their six-game road trip Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at first-place Reading.

It is also the first of a four-games-in-five-days stretch for Adirondack, who play a road game Friday at Worcester before hosting Maine this Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunder are coming off a three-game weekend sweep at the hands of the Newfoundland Growlers, dropping Adirondack to 20-28-2, still mired in last place in the ECHL's North Division.

Adirondack currently own the third-worst winning percentage (.420) in the league, and has scored the fifth-fewest goals (147). Patrick Grasso is fourth among ECHL rookies with 20 goals.

The Thunder are an undefeated 13-0-0 when leading after three periods.

Reading (30-12-6-1) leads the North Division by six points over Newfoundland. The Royals have outscored their opponents 31-13 during their current seven-game winning streak.

After Friday night's game at Worcester, the Thunder return to Cool Insuring Arena to face the Maine Mariners on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Worcester and Maine are the closest teams to Adirondack in the standings — the Railers are at .500, while Maine is just head of Worcester at .529.

Saturday's game is the Thunder's annual Law Enforcement Night.

