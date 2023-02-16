GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder opened a four-games-in-five-days stretch with their first overtime win of the season Wednesday night.

They continue Friday with a 7 p.m. non-divisional game against the Atlanta Gladiators at Cool Insuring Arena. They then travel to Quebec for a pair of 3 p.m. games against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunder (17-22-6) have been playing well recently, going 5-3 in their last eight games. They are fifth in the ECHL's North Division, four points ahead of Trois-Rivieres.

"We only won one game last week in (Newfoundland), the first one, but we played really well, so we just have to keep playing the same way," team captain Shane Harper said after Wednesday's game. "We've been playing strong, hard hockey. It's exciting for this really tough stretch — the amount of games we play is crazy. Hopefully we can get on a roll and keep it going."

A four-in-five stretch can be taxing on hockey teams, with little chance to recuperate between games. Thursday was an optional practice day after Wednesday's 5-4 OT victory over the Maine Mariners, plus the three-in-four stretch at Newfoundland before that.

"We just got off a week-long road trip, we got home on a long travel day from Newfie on Sunday," Harper said. "Games are coming and we know it, so you try to give your body a rest. You try to play smart, too."

"I played in this league a long time — towards this stretch of the season, you just know it's coming," said veteran forward Shawn Weller, a South Glens Falls native. "Over this part of the year, we've got a lot of games. You just have to keep your body in good shape, do whatever you can to keep fresh and just keep plugging along."

In Atlanta, the Thunder face a South Division team they have not faced since Feb. 18, 2020, a loss on the road. Earlier this season, Adirondack dropped a 4-3 overtime loss to Greenville on Nov. 16, their only other game against a South Division team.

MacArthur said while the team has watched some video of the Gladiators, they are more concerned with their own play.

"Even though we know all of the teams in our division so well, it's what you do, if you play well," he said. "We will be aware of some tendencies that Atlanta has, but our focus is going to be on us and playing our game and seeing how they handle that."

"They're a resilient group — those guys don't quit," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said of his team, which came back twice from two-goal deficits Wednesday. "There's been maybe two or three times this year where we haven't been happy with their effort overall, but they're never out of a game."

Wednesday's victory was fueled by the line of Harper, Weller and Patrick Grasso, who accounted for four goals and seven assists. Grasso scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime.

Harper leads the team with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) and rookie Xavier Parent has 38 (15 goals, 23 assists). Grasso leads the team in goals with 22 and has 10 assists.

Forward Nick Rivera was injured Wednesday night, appearing to be knocked unconscious when he hit the ice in the second period. On Thursday, he was placed on injured reserve.

Earlier this week, the Thunder dealt defenseman Ryan Da Silva to the Wheeling Nailers for the rights to forward Nick Hutchison, who might join Adirondack this weekend from Utica.

Also Thursday, defenseman Jarrod Gourley was activated from reserve, while Cory Dennis and Colin Long were placed on reserve.