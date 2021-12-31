Thunder close out 2021 with OT win over Newfoundland

GLENS FALLS — What one hopes for from any new year is promise.

The Adirondack Thunder provided their fans just that on Friday, capping off 2021 with a 4-3 overtime win over Newfoundland.

Due to a team COVID-19 pause and scheduling, it was the Thunder’s first home game in 21 days, and it came against the North Division-leading Growlers, who entered the game with a 9-0-0-0 road record. It was Adirondack’s seventh win in its last eight games.

Thunder coach Alex Loh has said one of the keys for his team to be successful is to win the little battles and do the little things right. Against the Growlers, the Thunder did just that, highlighted by Patrick Grasso’s game-winning goal.

In the three-on-three overtime, Peter MacArthur skated into the Growlers’ zone and gave Grasso a little drop-off pass. Grasso first fired a shot that went off his defender’s skate and right back to him. Grasso shot it back and past Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli.

“Just kind of closed my eyes and swatted at it,” Grasso said of the rebound. “Mistakes are magnified on three-on-three; so are bounces.”

“I like the fact we never gave up on anything, and I think that goal at the end is a perfect example of that,” Loh said. “The initial shot gets blocked, but he stays with it, and obviously that’s a huge goal.”

The game was played in front of a crowd with an official attendance of 4,111, though it didn’t seem like quite that many were on hand. It was the Thunder’s first game since Gov. Kathy Hochul instituted a mask requirement for indoor facilities. The majority of fans kept their masks over their noses and mouths unless eating or drinking, but compliance was not universal.

Adirondack (12-9-1-0) took a 1-0 lead at 4:08 of the first on Colin Long’s third goal of the season, connecting on an open shot from the right circle.

Newfoundland tied it with a power-play goal at 10:17 of the second period, but the Thunder retook the lead at 12:44 on Jake Hamilton’s second tally of the year, putting a wrister past an obviously screened Petruzzelli.

Still, Newfoundland tied it at 2 with 2:03 left in the second on C.J. Hayes’ inaugural ECHL goal. He struck again 29 seconds into the third with a shot that went off the glove of Alex Sakellaropoulos to make it a 3-2 Growlers goal.

That was the only flaw for Sakellaropoulos, who made 31 saves — many of them difficult — in earning his third win of the season.

The defensemen — and there were only five, as the Thunder dressed just 17 for the game — played well in front of Sakellaropoulos, keeping good position and blocking a bunch of shots. It didn’t go unnoticed by Loh that Matias Cleland, just signed and playing in his first game for the Thunder in two years, contributed a lot to that effort.

“He was excellent,” Loh said of the veteran of 142 ECHL games. “I thought he was really good. For him to come in and step up like that is huge, a testament to his character to come in ice cold — he’s coaching a little bit and doing stuff to stay in shape, but in the end there’s nothing like playing games, and he hasn’t played a game in two years.

Sebastian Vidmar beat his man and was the recipient of a nice backhand pass from Pete MacArthur, burying his chance at 4:15 to tie it at 3.

MacArthur reiterated that the Thunder’s attention to little details is paying off.

“The more things you do the right way — you don’t try to cheat and score — you’re going to have the breaks and the bounces go your way,” MacArthur said.

Thunder 4, Growlers 3 (OT) Newfoundland;0;2;1;0 — 3 Adirondack;1;1;1;1 — 4 First Period — 1, Adirondack, Long 3 (Harper), 4:08. Second Period — 2, Newfoundland, Power 10 (Kapcheck, McKenna), 10:17 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Hamilton 2 (Carrier, Kaplan), 12:44. 4, Newfoundland, Hayes 1 (Plouffe, Centazzo). Third Period — 5, Newfoundland, Hayes 2 (Plouffe), :29. 6, Adirondack, Vidmar 3 (MacArthur, Harper), 4:15. Overtime — 7, Adirondack, Grasso 10 (MacArthur), :51. Goalies — Newfoundland, Petruzzelli, (31 shots-27 saves). Adirondack, Sakellaropoulos (34-31). Power-plays — Newfoundland 1-2, Adirondack 0-3. Referee — Sailor. A — 4,111.

