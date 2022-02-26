Thunder bounce back to end homestand

GLENS FALLS — Sebastian Vidmar’s third-period power-play goal lifted the Adirondack Thunder to a 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night, securing a bounce-back victory following a blowout loss the night before.

Maine scored two quick goals to tie the game at 3-3 early in the third period. Mariners defenseman Zach Malatesta was called for a double minor midway through the period.

Goalie Zachary Bouthillier kept the Thunder at bay for almost the entire four-minute power play.

Ten seconds before Malatesta was due back, Shane Harper passed the puck to Joe Masonius, who took the shot.

It ricocheted off of Bouthillier and fell into the path of Vidmar, who placed it into the back of the net for his second goal of the night.

“On both goals the puck kind of just came to my stick,” Vidmar said. “There’s games where they go the other way and you have to back-check 60 feet. Then there’s games where it bounces right to your stick and you have to be ready.”

The Thunder drew first blood on Tyler Irvine’s goal 2:36 into the game and Cameron Askew answered for Maine five minutes later. For once, the second period went the Thunder’s way, with Ryan Smith and Vidmar scoring goals for a 3-1 lead. Adirondack didn’t allow a shot on goal for a stretch of 7 1/2 minutes.

“Tonight guys were just a bit more dialed in and it obviously showed,” Thunder head coach Alex Loh said.

Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos put in a good performance, allowing three goals while making 22 saves.

Loh said that he didn’t fault the goalies for last night’s 7-1 loss to the Mariners, saying that the team as whole didn’t do them any favors.

“Certainly to have a solid performance from him is huge,” he said. “It gives us confidence in both guys moving forward.”

Loh said that after last night’s performance the players wanted to come out swinging.

“The guys did a great job of just responding as a group. I think each guy was way better than they were yesterday, and when you do all of that together you tend to get the right results,” Loh said.

The Thunder (19-25-2) now head out for a road trip where they will play six games in 10 days.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

