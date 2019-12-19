Thunder begin important two-game stretch vs. Maine on Friday

If you believe there can be a must-win weekend before Christmas, this is it for the Adirondack Thunder.

Losers of their last seven games, the Thunder host Maine in a pair of games at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday. Adirondack (11-13-2-3) has a two-point advantage over Maine for fourth place in the North Division, but also has played six more games than the Mariners.

With those extra chances to earn points, Maine obviously hopes it starts this weekend when the Thunder could be seen as vulnerable, especially defensively.

Adirondack has allowed 34 goals during the seven-game losing streak, which includes 13 over three games to Maine. The 101 goals it has allowed this season are the third-most in the league.

The Thunder also have been relying heavily on goalie Eamon McAdam. He has played the last three games with only an emergency backup goalie behind him, as parent clubs New Jersey and Binghamton deal with New Jersey's Louis Domingue being on injured reserve.

McAdam is fifth in the league in both saves (477) and minutes played (1,036).

One positive has been the Thunder's improved power play. They are now 15th of 26 teams in the league with a 15.7 percent success rate.

Defensively, their penalty kill is ranked 10th at 83.9 percent.

