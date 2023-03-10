WORCESTER, Mass. — Anthony Repaci scored twice as the Worcester Railers beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-2 on Friday night at the DCU Center.

The loss was costly for the Thunder, dropping them 11 points behind the fourth-place Railers and the final playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division. Adirondack hosts Trois-Rivieres in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

Repaci scored 56 seconds into Friday’s game and Bobby Butler made it a 2-0 Worcester lead before the end of the first period. Former RPI captain Kyle Hallbauer scored his first professional goal in the second period for the visitors.

Max Johnson made it a 3-1 game for Worcester 7:46 into the third period. The Thunder’s Xavier Parent scored his 20th goal in the final three minutes, but another potential Adirondack goal was waved off and Repaci scored an empty-netter in the final minute to seal the deal.

Former Adirondack goalie Ken Appleby got the win for Worcester, stopping 39 shots. Brody Claeys, making his first start for Adirondack, made 31 saves. The Thunder outshot the Railers 41-35.

Before the game, the Thunder announced the signing of forward Matt Jennings. The 25-year-old played college hockey at Ohio State and the St. Thomas University, recording 22 points in 101 games

Railers 4, Thunder 2 Adirondack;0;1;1 — 2 Worcester;2;0;2 — 4 First period — 1, Worcester, Repaci 18 (Ryan, Beaudoin), :56. 2, Worcester, Butler 16 (Johnson), 11:58. Second period — 3, Adirondack, Hallbauer 1 (Harper, Grasso), 12:24. Third period — 4, Worcester, Johnson 3 (Bakanov, Ordoobadi), 7:46. 5, Adirondack, Parent 20 (Broughman, Harper), 17:52. 6, Worcester, Repaci 19 (en). Shots — Adirondack 13-11-17—41; Worcester 10-14-11—35. Power plays — Adirondack 0-5; Worcester 0-5. Goalies — Claeys (Adir) 34 shots-31 saves; Appleby (Wor) 41-39. Ref — Phaneuf, Lindner. A — 2,663.

Saturday's Game Trois-Rivieres at Thunder When: Saturday, 7 p.m. Where: Cool Insuring Arena Radio: WCQL (FM 95.9) The skinny: The Thunder are 6-3-2 against the Lions this season. The teams' last meeting was a 4-2 Trois-Rivieres victory on Feb. 19.

