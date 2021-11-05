Thunder beaten in first road game

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — Noel Hoefenmayer scored a pair of goals as the Newfoundland Growlers beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-1 on Friday night.

It was the Thunder's first road game of the season after a win, a loss and an overtime loss at home. The teams continue their weekend series with games at Conception Bay South Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Nick Rivera scored the Thunder's lone goal, briefly tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. Newfoundland later pulled ahead on Derian Plouffe's shorthanded goal and Hoefenmayer's power-play goal.

Alex Sakellaropoulos took the loss in goal for Adirondack, making 24 saves on 27 shots. The Thunder went 0 for 7 on the power play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0