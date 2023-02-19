TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Anthony Beauregard scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Trois-Rivieres beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-2 on Sunday.

The Thunder finished out a four-game week by winning five of a possible eight points, but missed a chance to move closer to a playoff position on Sunday. Fourth-place Worcester, which lost to Norfolk, stayed 10 points ahead of Adirondack in the ECHL's North Division.

The Thunder gave up a goal in the first minute of play for the second straight day, but took a 2-1 lead on goals by Grant Jozefek and Patrick Grasso. The Lions tied it on Cedric Montminy's power-play goal in the second period and Beauregard scored in the final two minutes of the period.

Francis Marotte stopped 25 of 27 shots in goal for the Lions, who are three points behind the Thunder in the standings. Adirondack was outshot 32-27.

Trois-Rivieres 4, Thunder 2 Adirondack;2;0;0 — 2 Trois-Rivières;1;2;1 — 4 First period — 1, Trois-Rivieres, Caron 2 (Stapley), :21. 2, Adirondack, Jozefek 13 (Broughman, Grasso), 6:49. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 24 (Harper, Hutchison), 10:22 (pp). Second period — 4, Trois-Rivieres, Montminy 12 (Guay, Stapley), 12:55 (pp), 5, Trois-Rivieres, Beauregard 15 (Lacroix), 18:41. Third period — 6, Trois-Rivieres, Francis 13 (Soucie), 18:38 (en). Shots — Adirondack 7-13-7—27; Trois-Rivières 15-10-7—32. Power plays — Adirondack 1-3; Trois-Rivieres 1-5. Goalies — Poulter (Adir) 31 shots-28 saves; Marotte 27-25. Refs — Brace, Schreider. A — 2,313.