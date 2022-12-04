Thunder beaten by Maine for third straight day

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine goalie Michael DiPietro stopped 35 of 36 shots as the Mariners beat Adirondack 4-1 on Sunday, their third win in three days over the Thunder.

The Mariners had also beaten the Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday. Maine survived a strong opening period from the Thunder on Sunday and then Curtis Hall and Reid Stefanson scored goals less than five minutes apart early in the second period.

The loss dropped Adirondack to 4-9-4 and left them seven points behind fifth-place Maine in the ECHL's North Division. The Thunder are 1-5-1 on the road.

For the Mariners, it was only their third win in 10 home games.

The visitors didn't score until the 15:25 mark of the third period, when Shane Harper netted his fifth goal of the season on a rebound. Tim Doherty scored an empty-netter for Maine in the final minute.

Jake Theut was in goal for Adirondack after getting a day off on Saturday, stopping 33 of 36 shots. There were eight minor penalties called, evenly distributed between the two sides, but neither team scored on the power play.

The Thunder now hit the road for a three-game set in Norfolk, Virginia on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Norfolk won just two of its first 20 games.

Mariners 4, Thunder 1 Adirondack;0;0;1 — 1 Maine;0;2;2 — 4 First period — None. Second period — 1. Maine, Hall 4 (Shea, Jeri-Leon), 2:36. 2, Maine, Stefanson 3 (Gordeev, Peski), 6:58. Third period — 3, Maine, C. Doherty 2 (Duquette), 14:12. 4, Adirondack, Harper 5 (Gourley, Long), 15:25. 5, Maine, T. Doherty 7 (Jeri-Leon), 19:00 (en). Shots — Adirondack 12-10-14—36; Maine 9-15-13—37. Power plays — Adirondack 0-4; Maine 0-4. Goalies — Theut (Adir.) 36 shots-33 saves; DiPietro (Maine) 36-35. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 3,226.