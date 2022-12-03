Thunder beaten at home by Maine again

GLENS FALLS — There are things that don’t make sense early in this 2022-23 ECHL season.

Like how the Adirondack Thunder can beat Newfoundland in back-to-back games, then lose to lesser teams. Or how the Maine Mariners can be 2-7 at home but 6-2-1 on the road.

Things made a lot more sense to Maine than to Adirondack after Saturday night’s game at Cool Insuring Arena. The Mariners beat the Thunder for the second straight night, this time by a 4-3 score.

The Mariners came into Glens Falls and played pretty straightforward road-style hockey, looking like a 1980s AHL team. They jammed up the neutral zone, played well in the defensive zone and got a couple of goals via deflections.

“We normally do three keys before each game, and our No. 1 key today was simplicity,” said Maine coach Terrence Wallin, a former Thunder player.

“Sometimes at home you get a little too comfortable. So maybe it’s good to be on the road. We really simplify things and play the right way and we get rewarded.”

For the Thunder, the past two days have been a lost chance to climb up the standings. Maine is now five points clear of Adirondack in the ECHL’s North Division, leaving the Thunder a long way from a playoff spot.

The Thunder didn’t do anything terribly wrong on Saturday, but they didn’t do anything terribly right, either. Francis Marotte, making a rare start, was fine in goal. There were no major gaffes. But the plodding style of the game seemed to play more for the Mariners than the home team.

“We weren’t bad, but it was boring,” coach Pete MacArthur said of the pace of play after the first period. “You have to find a way to get yourself involved. It’s not easy, like I said. I know it sounds cliché, but you have to fight through checks and have second efforts on the puck when we have puck possession to create more space for ourselves and make plays. When we don’t do that, especially against a team that’s kind of sitting back a little bit, but being smart about it, it’s just frustrating.”

Like Friday night, the Thunder had to play from behind for most of the game. Noah Corson gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead early on, but Maine responded with a pair of goals. One was on a power play — a tip by Alex-Olivier Voyer giving Maine’s struggling power play a rare strike — and the other on a quick pass out from behind the net from Andrew Peski to Curtis Hall.

“Our first period was a bit of a struggle,” Corson said. “I think that’s where we lost tonight.”

The ending was pretty wild, with the Thunder scoring during a power play with Marotte off for an extra attacker, Maine getting an empty-netter and the Thunder scoring again with 30 seconds left. But the end result was another loss.

The teams both bussed to Portland after the game for an afternoon meeting on Sunday, where the Thunder will be trying to avoid a weekend sweep they really can’t afford.

“It’s huge,” Corson said of Sunday’s game. “We need the points. We need the wins.”

The Thunder got a Pyrrhic victory of sorts before the game. Maine forward Mathew Santos was suspended for one game by the ECHL for kneeing, a tacit admission by the league that he should have been penalized for his actions the night before.

Mariners 4, Thunder 3 Maine;2;0;2 — 4 Adirondack;1;0;2 — 3 First period — 1, Adirondack, Corson 6 (Da Silva, Long), 5:32. 2. Maine, Voyer 3 (T. Doherty, Master), 10:16 (pp). 3, Maine, Hall 2 (Peski, Pietroniro), 16:10. Second period — None. Third period — 4, Maine, Hall 3 (Gordeev, Jeri-Leon), 14:05. . Shots — Maine 10-10-; Adirondack 5-9-. Power plays — Maine ; Adirondack . Goalies — Brassard (Maine); Marotte (Adir.). Ref — O'Rourke. A — .