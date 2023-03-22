WORCESTER, Mass. — Goaltender Jake Theut won in his first game since returning from the AHL and Erik Middendorf scored in his first professional game as the Adirondack Thunder beat Worcester 3-1 on Wednesday.

It was a key victory for the Thunder against the team they are chasing for fourth place, and the final playoff spot, in the ECHL’s North Division. Adirondack closed the gap to seven points and faces Worcester again at home on Friday and Saturday night.

Theut, sent back to the Thunder from the Utica Comets earlier this week, stopped 32 of 33 shots. He had been the Thunder’s starting goalie in most games before he was promoted.

The Thunder have taken points in six straight games, with four wins, a shootout loss and an overtime loss in the past 11 days. The four most recent games were on the road, raising their road record to 9-16-5.

Wayne Letourneau gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead at 5:29 of the second period, and the game stayed that way until Middendorf scored exactly 20 minutes later. Middendorf was signed out of Michigan State earlier this week.

Reece Newkirk scored for Worcester to cut the lead in half, but Adirondack captain Shane Harper scored into the empty net with 1:12 left. Harper was named ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Adirondack outshot the Railers 39-33. Ken Appleby, a former Thunder goalie, took the loss in net for Worcester.

The Thunder will play seven of their last 11 regular-season games against Worcester.

Thunder 3, Worcester 1 Adirondack;0;1;2 — 3 Worcester;0;0;1 — 1 First period — None. Second period — 1, Adirondack, Letourneau 3 (Chukarov, Grasso), 5:29. Third period — 2, Adirondack, Middendorf 1 (Fleurent, Letourneau), 5:29. 3, Worcester, Newkirk 16 (Brandt, Hayhurst), 7:32. 4, Adirondack, Harper 20 (Jennings), 18:48 (en). Shots — Adirondack 11-15-13—39; Worcester 8-10-15—33. Power plays — Adirondack 0-3; Worcester 0-2. Goalies — Theut (Adir) 33 shots-32 saves; Abbleby (Wor) 38-36. Ref — Wohlford. A — 2,503.